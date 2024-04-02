Support 'overwhelming' for Chemung County investigator, who remains in critical condition

Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom said he has been overwhelmed by the support the community has expressed to investigator Mike Theetge, who is in critical condition at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

Theetge, 35, sustained a serious head injury Friday evening pursuing a suspect fleeing the Target store on County Road 64 in Big Flats.

Theetge remained in critical condition Tuesday, Schrom said.

“Law enforcement continues to work together to tie up all the loose ends,” Schrom said. “We are just appreciative of all the support and certainly all of our thoughts and prayers are solely with Mike and his recovery.”

Schrom said there are several groups throughout the area accepting donations to aid Theetge's medical care costs.

“We are funneling everyone to go through the Chemung Deputy Sheriff’s Union Association to get the money to them so they can turn around and get the funds to Theetge’s family,” Schrom said.

Mike Theetge

Theetge was assigned to a retail theft operation in Consumer Square Friday. While pursuing a male larceny suspect fleeing the store, Theetge and the suspect ended up on the hood of a Chevy Impala attempting to pick up the suspect. The Impala then accelerated and turned sharply, according to State Police, ejecting both men from the hood.

Investigator Theetge struck his head and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, Schrom said. He was initially treated at Guthrie Corning Hospital and was later airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

The suspect and the driver of the Impala, both 24-year-old Ithaca natives, were charged with assault of a police officer, a class-C violent felony, second-degree assault, a class-D felony, along with petit larceny and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to Schrom.

Both suspects were arraigned in Big Flats court, with bail set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

“We feel we have arrested the two people responsible for this,” Schrom said.

Theetge works in the Criminal Investigation Division and has been a Sheriff's Deputy for 11 years across two separate tenures with the agency. He is the president of the Chemung County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, according to its website. The association supports youth activities, Neighborhood Watch Programs and the McGruff “Take a Bite Out of Crime” Program, and serves as the bargaining unit for its members.

Theetge has two young children, Schrom said.

"We can’t thank everyone enough for the outpouring of support for Mike, his family, and all of us in the law enforcement community," said the sheriff.

A State Police investigator also suffered a minor leg injury during the incident and was treated and released from the Corning hospital.

Retail theft operation in Big Flats was part of statewide campaign

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were conducting a joint retail theft operation in Consumer Square, according to the Troop E Commander, Major Miklos S. Szoczei.

The detail included uniformed police and investigators working together inside and outside the stores to prevent retail theft.

"It's a group effort with all facets, from K9s to drones depending on the situation and what we determine is the best fit for that detail on that day," said Szoczei.

Szoczei said the collaboration was based Gov. Kathy Hochul's push for a statewide crackdown on organized retail theft.

Hochul's Executive Budget proposal includes $25 million for a dedicated retail theft unit within New York State Police, $15 million for district attorneys and local law enforcement, and $5 million to cover security costs for businesses. It also includes new legislation to protect retail workers from assault and to crack down on online sales of stolen goods.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chemung deputy injured in Big Flats chase still in critical condition