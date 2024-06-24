Your support helps us power our political coverage

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, gives a farewell speech on the House floor to recognize his final days in the state Legislature on May 22, 2024, at the state Capitol. McCall is term-limited after 12 years in office. (Photo by Nuria Martinez-Keel/Oklahoma Voice)

Dear Readers:

Can you believe Oklahoma Voice just finished covering its first legislative session?

Over the past four months, our reporters sat through countless hours of budget negotiations. We covered the demise of a University of Oklahoma program that served as a women’s entry point into politics. We wrote about the implementation of the private school tax credit program. We sued so that you can get answers about why a state board mysteriously paid a former employee over $169,000 to leave. We’ve continued to write about the ongoing strained relations between our governor and tribes.

And, just last week, we wrote about legislative race upsets and some shakeups coming to our Legislature following primary elections.

We couldn’t have done it without your support.

Your donations allowed us to pay for a freelance photographer to attend primary night watch parties for U.S. Rep. Tom Cole and wealthy challenger Paul Bondar (Cole won) and to shoot pictures of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address in February.

But our job isn’t done when that final gavel falls. We’ll be spending the interim keeping an eye on our lawmakers, the upcoming elections and our state boards and commissions. We’ll be exploring how the new laws — and there are many — are implemented.

So, if you’ve liked our coverage of Oklahoma’s Legislature and state government, then please consider making a tax-deductible donation so that we can continue to grow the quality journalism that you’ve come to expect. Every little bit helps.

As always, thank you for your continued support and for being a reader.

