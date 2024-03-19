As support grows for a federal Election Day holiday, experts warn of some potential challenges
In two-thirds of the country, voters must work on Election Day, and many Americans are in favor of making it a federal holiday.
In two-thirds of the country, voters must work on Election Day, and many Americans are in favor of making it a federal holiday.
Here’s a closer look at who sets interest rates, why, and how much influence the president has over this decision.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
The stories you need to start your day: What Putin’s landslide reelection means, March Madness brackets and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an emergency appeal challenging Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute Trump and 18 others on election interference charges now that lead prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
At its GTC conference, Nvidia today announced Nvidia NIM, a new software platform designed to streamline the deployment of custom and pre-trained AI models into production environments. NIM takes the software work Nvidia has done around inferencing and optimizing models and makes it easily accessible by combining a given model with an optimized inferencing engine and then packing this into a container, making that accessible as a microservice. Typically, it would take developers weeks -- if not months -- to ship similar containers, Nvidia argues -- and that is if the company even has any in-house AI talent.
Microsoft is planning to announce some news just ahead of Build. No prizes for guessing that it's all about the company's "AI vision."
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
The Tesla Cybertruck roller-coaster pricing ride continues this week, with its inaugural appearance on the “Cars & Bids” auction site: a loaded 2024 AWD Foundation Series, with a stainless steel exterior and a black interior.
US homebuilders are feeling more confident about the housing market than they have since last summer.
Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Deadline previously reported that this deal was in the works, but regardless, the news doesn't come as a surprise.
We spotted stunning bags for $109 (from $359!) and so much more. Plus: Add any wallet to your purchase and get 20% off the entire set.
Americans are highly individualistic, which experts say may contribute to our feelings of loneliness.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 tops our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds, and right now Amazon has the pair on sale for a new low of $49.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
All eyes this week will be on the release of the Fed's quarterly 'dot plot,' which will signal whether central bank officials still agree that three rate cuts are likely in 2024.
Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks to a huge 107-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
App researcher Nima Owji posted a series of screenshots on X this weekend showing some of the puzzle games LinkedIn is working on, and the company has since confirmed the plan to TechCrunch. There's no rollout date yet.