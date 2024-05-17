‘Support our brothers’: People visit memorial honoring Marion County bus crash victims

On Thursday, Marquez began building this memorial outside the crash site. He began with eight crosses, symbolizing the eight lives lost. Mexican flags draped over each cross. Each bears the migrant worker’s name.
Marquez says he wants their names never to be forgotten.
“I was illegal one time,” Marquez said. “And ever since, I noticed that we are the forgotten ones.”
Now, those crosses are surrounded by a variety of artwork and flowers.
On Friday, mourners from all different backgrounds and parts of the community planted flowers. Others set down bouquets.
Many don’t know one another--and most never knew those lost.
“I’m here just to come and say that I’m so sorry for the loss of the ones whose lives were lost here,” said Ann Steele. “And although I didn’t know them personally, they’re still human like, just like we are, no matter where they come from.”
