Support for Biden, Trump sharply divided among religious lines, Pew Center study says

Support for 2024 presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump is divided sharply among religious lines, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.

The survey found that if the election were held now, most white Christian registered voters would opt for the Republican Trump over the Democrat Biden. More than half of that group believes Trump was a "good" or "great" president and do not think he broke the law in order to try to change the outcome of the 2020 election, according to the study.

TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSONSAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

However, most Black Protestant registered voters would opt for Biden, as would those who identify as atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular," the study says. Most in those groups say Trump was a "terrible" president and believe that he broke the law trying to overturn the election results.

Pew says that these findings reflect longstanding partisan leanings of religious groups.

According to the research, Trump draws support from 81% of White evangelical Protestant voter, 61% of white Catholics and 57% of white Protestants who are not evangelical.

Biden draws support from 77% of Black Protestant voters and most religious "nones" including 87% of atheist voters, 82% of agnostics and 57% of people who identify their religion as "nothing in particular."

Pew's survey included responses from Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and people from many other religious backgrounds, as well as smaller Christian groups like Hispanic Protestants and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, the center says the the survey does not include enough respondents from these smaller groups to report on them separately.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Support for Biden, Trump divided among religious lines: Pew study