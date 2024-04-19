Supplier of fentanyl-tainted pills is spared prison in 2022 death of West St. Paul girl, 15

Anastasia Shevtsova had many passions — playing the piano, singing, drawing and painting, among them. Although just 15, she was already talking about joining the Air Force someday, with the dream of becoming a pilot.

Anastasia, of West St. Paul, also struggled with depression, with the onset in the early months of the pandemic.

The road was difficult, but she never stopped trying “and finally admitted to feeling better” in the spring of 2022, her mother told a judge Thursday in a Dakota County courtroom. She started a job at Crumbl Cookies in West St. Paul, and was about to return to in-person learning at Two Rivers High School.

“Things were looking good, hopeful,” said her mother, Olga Shevtsova.

But then Anastasia sought out Percocet from Parker Jay Benson, and bought four pills from him that contained fentanyl. The decision that ended her life on April 20, 2022, just over a month after her 15th birthday.

Benson, now 19, of Bloomington, sat in the courtroom with his head down while Anastasia’s mother and sister spoke about her life and how theirs will never be the same.

Looking back, Olga Shevtsova said, she can connect Anastasia’s attempt to “self-medicate” with her depression. “She looked for relief, what was dealt to her was death,” she said of her daughter, a second-generation Ukrainian American who was proud of her heritage.

When it came time for Judge Cynthia McCollum to sentence Benson on the third-degree murder charge, she prefaced her decision by saying it was not an easy one. She went on to spare him prison, giving him an additional six months in jail, which he will spend in a residential drug treatment program. She stayed a 7½-year prison term for 10 years, during which time he will be on probation.

McCollum, in departing downward from state sentencing guidelines, cited Benson’s amenability to treatment, his remorse and responsibility.

Benson pleaded guilty to the murder charge last month, admitting that he sold Shevtsova the pills, while also saying that he, too, believed they were Percocet. It was a straight plea, meaning an agreement on his time was not in place.

Benson, who’d never previously been trouble with the law, faced between six and 8½ years in prison. Assistant County Attorney Chris Zielinski asked for the six-year prison term.

“Today’s sentencing is unfortunate and a disappointment as a young girl lost her life due to the actions of Mr. Benson,” County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. “Dakota County is not immune to illicit fentanyl poisoning and it’s taking too many young lives in our community.”

‘I failed’

Olga Shevtsova found her daughter unconscious and not breathing in her bedroom just before 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022. She saw a blue pill. She called 911 and started CPR on her daughter, who was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

“I never imagined that I would be holding my little sister’s dead body in my arms,” Natalia Shevtsova told the court on Thursday. “I swore that I’d do everything as an older sister to protect her. I failed.”

She said she struggles to get the image of her dying sister out of her head, the “nausea feeling, the terror. Nothing felt real that night.”

An autopsy found that she died of fentanyl toxicity. She was among 922 people who died of fentanyl in Minnesota in 2022, according to state Department of Health data.

Later, tests by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension of the two pills found in her bedroom showed they contained the potent synthetic drug.

Investigators searching the girl’s phone found Snapchat conversations between Anastasia and Benson, starting on April 16. That day, she asked him if he would come to West St. Paul and he responded the next day he would do so.

The conversation continued on April 19 with a discussion of “perks” and arrangements for Benson to sell the girl four pills for $60. The two discussed a meeting location — outside the Walgreens in West St. Paul — and at 9:06 p.m. Benson messaged, “pulling up.” The girl messaged that she was in front of the store, adding “thanks bro next time I’ll buy more.”

Later, about 9:50 p.m., Benson messaged the girl and said, “only take like less than a quarter of it.”

Several hours later, at 2:03 a.m., he sent a message asking, “they hitting?”

She didn’t respond.

Google searches on her phone on April 19 showed references to pills, “percs” and how to ingest “percs,” according to the complaint.

Benson was arrested about a month later by Bloomington police. Pills marked as oxycodone were found in his car, with BCA tests revealing one contained fentanyl.

‘This is my fault’

In arguing for a prison sentence, Zielinski said the presentence investigation showed that Benson tried to dissuade Anastasia from consuming too much of the substance. “That shows that he knew the dangers when he decided to sell the pills to Anastasia for profit,” he said.

Earlier, in her statement to the judge, Olga Shevtsova said selling “deadly pills to an unsuspecting child, who is vulnerable, is deplorable. I feel that the defendant’s actions showed disregard for human life.”

Benson’s attorney Christina Zauhar said Benson has spent nearly the past two years in custody both in a juvenile facility and adult jail. Prosecutors charged him as a juvenile, and he was certified to stand trial as an adult a year ago.

Benson completed a drug treatment program in jail, Zauhar said. She asked that he go to in-patient chemical health treatment instead of prison.

“Mr. Benson is fortunate to have family support and people who love him to talk to him every day,” she said. “Many of those people are in the courtroom today and have submitted letters to the court on his behalf.”

Zauhar said downward dispositional departures in third-degree controlled substance murder cases are common. She said state sentencing guidelines data shows that more than 58% of defendants with a criminal history score of zero like Benson received the departure.

Benson addressed Anastasia’s family, telling them he hopes “you can find it in your hearts to forgive.” He said he “likely will never be able to fully understand the amount of hurt I have caused them. I am so sorry. This is my fault.”

Benson said he was selling drugs because he was addicted to them, and said he didn’t know they contained fentanyl. He said he wants to be the “best version of myself” and asked the judge to “please give me the opportunity to show you I can do this. Thank you for giving me the time to speak. I will accept whatever decision the court makes.”

