Supervisors approve ball field leases, solid waste agreement

Mar. 5—Community development club baseball leagues are gearing up for a busy season, and the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors Monday made sure teams will have places to play by approving the annual lease agreements for the fields.

Supervisors each year are asked to approve agreements for field leases with Causeyville, Center Hill, Collinsville, Long Creek and Whynot community development clubs as well as the Northeast Recreation Association and Suqualena Community Association. In addition to providing the teams with places to play, the county also provides funding to help the community clubs with the expenses.

Supervisor Kyle Rutledge, who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors, said he has had several club members ask when the county will make the funding available.

With supervisors' approval of the lease agreements, contracts can be signed by Rutledge and ready for presidents of the community clubs to come in and sign as well, Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said. The county can disperse the money once the presidents have signed the leasing documents.

County Administrator Chris Lafferty it's a challenge each year to get club presidents to come to the courthouse to sign the documents, but that is what needs to happen if they want the funding.

Road Manager Rush Mayatt said he had been contacted by the West Lauderdale Youth Association about updating the board on their activities as well. Although not a community club, which are run through the Mississippi State University Extension Service, WLYA did receive assistance from the county in building its new complex on Gipson Road.

Supervisors Monday also approved a professional services agreement with PPM Consultants Inc. for Environmental Engineering Assistance. Thaggard said the county had previously had an agreement with PPM to help develop the county's new solid waste plan.

Following a public hearing and period for residents to submit comments, the county's solid waste plan was approved by the Board of Supervisors in March 2023 and submitted to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for review.

After a year of inactivity, Thaggard said the plan is starting to once again move forward, and the county will need PPM Consultants' help again. The new professional services agreement, he said, will stay valid for a period of five years.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com