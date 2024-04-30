Supervisors to accept Skalberg resignation

Apr. 29—OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will accept the resignation of employment and release agreement with county engineer Jeff Skalberg during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.

Skalberg, who has been with the county since March 2019, can resign anytime before June 30 by giving two weeks notice, and will be paid a lump sum equal to three months of regular salary, which is $126,636.22, and reduced by all applicable taxes.

Board chair Brian Morgan said Friday that Skalberg is still employed by the county, but won't take part in major decisions with the secondary roads department.

"He can do work, but he can't buy equipment and things like that," Morgan said. "It'll still be business as usual, but he can't make capital purchases."

Skalberg signed the release agreement April 16.

As they accept the release agreement, the supervisors will weigh their next moves. The county prolonged their search before hiring Skalberg just over five years ago, as they began a search for an engineer in the first half of 2018 to replace Brian Moore. After Moore left the post, former county engineer Wendell Folkerts served an interim role until Skalberg was hired.

In other business:

— The supervisors will take up an agenda item for a bridge replacement project and temporary road closure of Lake Road between 160th Avenue and 60th Street, and setting the detour as east 1.4 miles from the intersection of Copperhead Road, Point Isabelle Road and 155th Avenue, then 2.7 north to the intersection of Point Isabelle Road and South Milner Street and 140th Avenue, then west 0.9 miles to the intersection of West Mary Street and Lake Road.

— The supervisors also will set a public hearing for May 7 regarding the closure and vacation of Elm Street in the unincorporated town of Bladensburg.

— The supervisors also will discuss a $5,000 stipend for Wapello County Public Health Clinical Director Lynelle Diers from the current budget. The stipend was approved by the county board of health. The stipend is for "the director's extra time spent on applying for grants and the required reports to the Iowa Health and Human Services during this fiscal year."

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.

