All the Superman movies ranked from worst to best

From Digital Spy

Superman comes in many shapes. Well, one shape, many haircuts. Well, one haircut. But many faces. And it's never a bad time to reassess the various outings the iconic red pants have had over the years. Whose Superman was the most super?

We've ordered them from worst to best, and you should probably brace yourselves for a few surprises along the way. So, whip off your glasses, run to your nearest phone box, twirl around a bit, and then maybe put your glasses back on because you might need them if you want to read the following.

8. Superman Returns (2006)

Okay, so before you grab your Kryptonite pitchforks/aim your heat vision in our general direction because we've ranked Bryan Singer's Christ allegory below Christopher Reeve's attempt to secure world peace (which everyone else agrees was the nadir for the franchise), hear us out.

Quest For Peace might be terrible and nonsensical, but it was actually also pretty honourable. There's something sort-of Superman-esque about Christopher Reeve's decision to use the iconic hero to spread a sincere message of peace – he co-wrote the anti-nuclear, arms-race exploring script in a genuine attempt to educate his audience.

Unfortunately, all he managed to do was confuse kids about whether it's possible for ordinary people to breath in space for an extended period of time, but we'll get to that in a moment.

This is supposed to be about Superman Returns, and if you can feel us putting off discussing it, that's because Superman's meant to be an icon of positivity, and Superman Returns brings out our inner Lex Luthor.

It's just awful, guys. It so fundamentally misses the point of the character it feels more like a prequel to My Super Ex-Girlfriend, or a Hancock spinoff. Superman would not abandon humanity for a gap year. He wouldn't then come back from his hols and decide to spend his free time hovering outside his previous partner's house, using his x-ray stalkervision for extra creepy ex-boyfriend vibes.

Then there's Clark's illegitimate kid, which is the weirdest and most unnecessary subplot this side of Tommy Wiseau's relationship with the flower-shop dog in The Room. Let's leave aside the sexualisation of Superman (he's never sired a son in the comics, presumably because no-one could bring themselves to draw that), and focus on the fact that it adds absolutely nothing to the main narrative aside from the bit where Superman's son chucks a piano. Which admittedly is pretty awesome.

But piano-throwing and a decent performance from Kevin Spacey as Lex isn't enough to save this interminably long, impossibly boring, and painfully unfunny film.

Superman Returns is easily the worst instalment in the franchise. We've now watched it three times, and we'd rather put Batman & Robin on than suffer through it again.

7. Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

So, on to Quest For Peace. We defended it above, now we're going to turn on it like the fickle friends we are. Because, let's be fair, it's pretty ridiculous.

We've already alluded to the moment Nuclear Man takes Lacy into space dressed in nothing but a '80s power suit, and she appears to instantly evolve the ability to breathe without oxygen (for ages!) but, quite frankly, the film's so filled with silly moments, it'd take us the lifespan of Doomsday (centuries, basically) to outline them all.