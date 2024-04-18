SuperLotto Plus winning ticket sold in East County

LA MESA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold at a liquor store in La Mesa, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Viking Liquor, located at 8725 Broadway, sold the only winning 5 of 5 ticket that amounts to $38,050, California State Lottery said on its website.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 8, 28, 31, 33, 46, Mega 17. The 5 of 5 ticket is when all five numbers match the numbers drawn without the Mega number.

There was no winner for the top prize of $27 million, according to California Lottery. That winning ticket has to match all five numbers, plus the Mega number.

The odds of winning 5 of 5 plus Mega is 1 in 41,416,353, while the 5 of 5 is 1 in 1,592,937, per lottery officials.

Find out about other winners at California Lottery.

A SuperLotto Plus ticket costs $1 per play.

The next drawing for the SuperLotto Plus will take place at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

