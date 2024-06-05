Superior woman to attend Democratic National Convention

Jun. 4—SUPERIOR — Northern Wisconsin will be represented at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois Aug. 19-22. Kate Haga of Superior and Kelly Westulnd of Ashland were two of the five delegates from the 7th Congressional District Democrats who were elected to attend during their district caucus in Hudson May 19.

Haga is a member of the Douglas County Democratic Party. Westlund is with the Chequamegon Democrats, which includes Ashland and Bayfield counties.

"We feel it's important that northern Wisconsin be represented as the rest of the state in a presidential election," said Mary Smith-Johnson, co-chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party. "We always say we're way up north. Up north to many people is Eau Claire, and we keep going."

Delegates at national conventions vote to confirm their choice of presidential candidates and adopt the party's platform. Douglas County did not send a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2020, Smith-Johnson said.

Other Wisconsin delegates from the 7th Congressional District Democrats elected to attend the convention in Chicago include Kim Butler of Polk County, John Krizek of St. Croix County and Edward O'Neill of Chippewa County. The 7th Congressional District is Wisconsin's largest by area, encompassing 26 counties and municipalities.

Smith-Johnson said Wisconsin's

new district maps, drawn up by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers

and passed by Republican lawmakers, have reenergized the party.

"It's so exciting. Each individual has a voice now," Smith-Johnson said.

In the wake of the redistricting, nearly half of Wisconsin legislators have announced they will not be running for reelection, according to a

May 31 story by Wisconsin Public Radio's Rich Kremer

.

At least 61 members of the state Assembly and Senate won't run again in their old districts, he reported. Of those, 41 are Republicans and 20 are Democrats.

That number includes Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, who represents the 73rd Assembly District. Sapik

announced March 21 that she did not intend to seek re-election

to a second term, in part because of the new maps.