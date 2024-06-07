Superintendent Keith Posley has left MPS, but the school district's many challenges remain

It was in the wee hours of a morning in spring 2018 when Keith Posley became the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

It was in the wee hours of a morning in spring 2024 when he lost the job.

Operating in the dark seems to be a preferred mode for Milwaukee Public School leaders. But there is operating in the dark, and there is Operating in the Dark.

Now the evidence is stronger than ever that the system is operating in the figurative dark, unsure of how to navigate a path forward, facing increasing crises, fearful of what will happen next and losing public confidence, including among friends it had long counted on.

For the last 14 years — including the six years that Posley was superintendent — MPS leadership has not been fond of daylight, at least not in the sense of letting the public see what’s going on. Those often kept pretty much in the dark have included other MPS leaders, employees, parents, political and civic leaders, news reporters who have struggled to figure out what is going on within MPS (even when working on positive stories) and the general public.

Keith Posley, then superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools, discusses a new college access program earlier this year. Posley stepped down from his position on June 4.

That reached a peak in recent days when harsh light shined on how poorly the system has been functioning:

Provide minimal information while seeking a huge increase in taxes ($252 million a year) from Milwaukee voters? Sounds like a plan. The referendum vote in April squeaked to passage without voters knowing many details on what was going to be done with the money.

Then, even with new revenue, release a budget proposal that calls for reducing staff positions and some services, while providing only the minimum required amount of public information? Yes — and that triggered a surprising amount of anger from within the ranks of MPS staff and parents.

Struggle for years to figure out how to house two popular and generally successful schools that share an overcrowded building, even though your school system has excess capacity and a lot of other weak-performing schools? Yeah, that’s the case for the Carmen South and ALBA schools.

Leave it to a report from federal overseers of the Head Start preschool program to let the public know there have been serious problems with the way young children have been supervised and treated by MPS employees, problems so serious that they might cost MPS its future as a multi-million dollar a year Head Start contractor? Why not?

And especially, don’t tell anyone, maybe even School Board members, that you have not yet provided required financial reports to the state Department of Public Instruction that were due last September? Surprise! The DPI sent an unprecedented and stern letter a few days ago to MPS, warning that it was in danger of losing millions of dollars in state funding while the MPS failure was threatening to mess up the entire state school funding system. Might someone have foreseen that this could blow up and become the last straw for the job tenure of Posley and probably others?

(By the way, there is no clear evidence that news of the financial reporting crisis was intentionally kept from the public until after the referendum passed. But some people at a School Board public hearing Monday night suggested that. And it seems likely that if this problem had become known before the April vote, the referendum, which passed narrowly, would have failed.)

With no support left, Posley's departure was inevitable

Posley’s departure at this point was inevitable since he was left by this week with no base of support.

His six years as superintendent have not exactly been a shining period for MPS. The COVID period from 2020 through much of 2021 dominated the Posley era. Whatever you thought about how long schools should have been operating only remotely, MPS kept its buildings closed about as long as anyone in the nation, and the price paid in educational and emotional development of kids has clearly been hefty. Overall, student achievement, attendance and enrollment struggled during the six years of Posley’s tenure (and for a long time before that, really). Finding and keeping teachers has been a problem, with hundreds of vacancies on a routine basis.

Before Posley was named superintendent, I asked an MPS insider about him. Posley had been a central office administrator for about 15 years at that point. “Where’s the vision? “she asked. He did have some vision: improving early childhood programs, helping schools in the low-income 53206 ZIP code, increasing music and art offerings, and improving outcomes at the many low-success MPS high schools. Art and music classes did increase, but progress on those other goals was not significant.

But Posley was very good at navigating the politics of the local education scene. He was a bureaucratic survivor — until now.

Is MPS better off now than it was six years ago? No. That isn’t all Posley’s fault, by any means. But it goes on his own report card.

Challenges won't go away with Posley's departure

Posley’s departure doesn’t solve anything for MPS except for getting him off the scene (something demanded in fiery and sometimes foul terms at the public hearing Monday night). I expect that the financial report screw-up will get resolved, perhaps with some pain. And someone will be found to lead the state’s largest and most-troubled school system.

But those seem like almost small goals compared to the giant challenges facing MPS. Those include:

Reversing a decades-long enrollment slide, or at least stabilizing enrollment.

Finding more teachers, including filling hundreds of vacancies, and increasing the overall talent level of the teaching staff.

Retaining more teachers when other teaching opportunities or career paths become more appealing in many teachers’ eyes.

Responding effectively to the nearly overwhelming (and sometimes actually overwhelming) challenges arising from the unstable lives of thousands of children in the city.

Making school culture and environments in schools more conducive to learning, including reducing violence and lesser, but widespread, forms of misbehavior.

Dealing with still-challenging funding issues, even after two referendums in the last four years increased tax support.

Navigating the polarized politics of state government in Madison.

Navigating relations with the teachers union, which has much influence with the school board.

And now more than ever, winning the trust of the community — of parents, of political leaders, of community and civic and business leaders.

Putting all of this together leaves two related challenges standing above the rest: Bringing in a lot more competent people. And just getting the entire MPS act together.

One of the least addressed and most important needs of MPS (and many other school districts) is the limited ability of so many of those involved. There were frequent references at the public hearing Monday night to getting rid of incompetent people in MPS. These were mostly focused on Posley and board members, but there is a broader need for more competent and talented people, especially leaders who could set good goals with practical plans to pursue them.

In short, if MPS were run better, it seems fair to bet that that would begin to show positive impact.

Can any of this be done? How? In particular, can it be done within the existing structures of MPS? Ideas such as breaking up MPS into smaller districts or overhauling the governance system, perhaps with mayoral or state control, have been off the table since a proposal for a form of mayoral control laid a political bomb 15 years ago. Such talk appears to be gaining new life, but the chances of changes of these kinds still seem small.

A political adage often attributed to Winston Churchill says you should never let a crisis go to waste.

MPS is in an advanced state of crisis. Milwaukee is in a state of educational crisis. That means Wisconsin, as a whole, is going to feel the effects of an educational crisis.

Will this be a time when people, especially leaders, come together to make things better?

Put it this way: Could there be light at the end of what has been a dark tunnel for MPS?

Alan J. Borsuk is senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette Law School. Reach him at alan.borsuk@marquette.edu.

