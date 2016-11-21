‘Supergirl’ Star Chris Wood Teases Mon-El’s Superhero Costume

Chris Wood confirmed speculations that Mon-El is going to suit up with his own superhero costume in Season 2 of “Supergirl.”

In an interview with Empire, Wood revealed that he has already put on Mon-El’s suit while filming upcoming episodes of the CW series. “The suit is awesome and standing next to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is going to be a really cool visual,” the 28-year-old actor told the magazine. “Watching the [first] two episodes [of Season 2] where they were able to have both Tyler [Hoechlin] and Melissa there on camera as [Superman and Supergirl], that was more fulfilling than I thought it would be watching it. … But you can’t have 22 episodes of both of them on her show. It’s her story. But you can have that same energy with a different superhero that’s figuring it out and she’s mentoring.”

When asked what Mon-El’s costume looks like, Wood said it isn’t too different from the one in the comics. “They’re always true to the comic,” he said. “They at least give a severe hat tip to the comics in terms of design, so you needn’t worry about that. They stay true like they have with Flash and Arrow and Supergirl.”

Fans, however, shouldn’t expect to see Mon-El in his superhero costume in the near future, as Wood told Empire that his character has yet to find the purpose that will motivate him to protect the Earth from all evil threats.

“At first he’s resisting to [be a superhero], because he doesn’t feel the same impulse to go save the world [the way Supergirl] does,” Wood said of Mon-El. “So, his story’s going to become one of how does he gain that need? Where does that come from? ... There’s got to be a moment like the one in the pilot for Kara when she’s, like, ‘I have to do this.’ He’s going to have one of those moments at some point, where he is self-motivated to pursue this as a purpose.”

An all-new episode of “Supergirl” airs on Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Check out the synopsis for Season 2, episode 7, titled “The Darkest Place,” below:

“While Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) tries to clear his name after being accused of a murder committed by another vigilante, Supergirl heads out on a solo mission to rescue Mon-El who has been captured by CADMUS. While fighting to free Mon-El, Supergirl comes face to face with Cyborg Superman.”

Photo: The CW

