‘Supergirl’: Armek Attacks J’onn And M’gann In New Sneak Peek

J’onn (David Harewood) isn’t able to protect M’gann (Sharon Leal) on his own from White Martian Armek (Terrell Tilford) in a sneak peek from Season 2, episode 11 of “Supergirl.”

The preview clip opens with M’gann finding out that J’onn has been secretly following her since she was released from her cell at the DEO in last Monday’s episode. “Why are you following me? Do you regret letting me out of that cell?” M’gann asks J’onn.

When J’onn says that he doesn’t regret allowing M’gann to go back to her normal life, the Martian waitress asks J’onn if he still doesn’t trust her. And J’onn explains that it isn’t like that. “I do trust you. It’s just as what you said,” J’onn tells M’gann. “The White Martians are coming. And as an agent of the DEO, I have a duty to protect this Earth.”

As M’gann reasons that there’s no need for J’onn to follow her because the White Martians haven’t arrived yet, Armek shows up out of nowhere and attacks J’onn. J’onn does his best to protect M’gann, but both of them are taken down by the powerful White Martian. Armek is about to finish off J’onn when Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) enters the scene and uses her heat vision on the villainous Martian.

While Armek fails in his first attempt to capture M’gann, it seems that his second try is going to be more challenging for Supergirl and the rest of team. Protecting M’gann gets tricky when Armek manages to infiltrate the DEO headquarters by shape-shifting into the White Martian fugitive. With the DEO’s security compromised, the team realizes that Armek could be disguised as any of them.

In the trailer for the episode, Winn (Jeremy Jordan) seemingly fires a makeshift flamethrower at some people in the DEO. Is that Winn? Or is that Armek disguised as the IT whiz? Only time will tell.

“Supergirl” Season 2, episode 11, titled “The Martian Chronicles,” airs on Monday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

Melissa Benoist as Supergirl More

Photo: The CW

Related Articles