'Supercell' knocks out power to tens of thousands in southern Indiana

A downed tree blocks the road at Walnut Street Pike and Burks Drive in Bloomington on June 25, 2024.

A weather “supercell” uprooted trees and utility poles, cutting electricity to about 43,000 customers in Bloomington late Tuesday afternoon.

A Duke Energy spokeswoman urged people to remain cautious, especially during their commutes, as many roads have fallen trees, debris and power lines blocking them.

“It’s really bad,” said Liz Irwin, a Bloomington-based government and community relations manager for the energy company.

“Just try to stay home,” said Justin Baker, deputy director of Monroe County Emergency Management.

With power being out in many places, he said numerous traffic signals were not working.

The storm struck during rush hour, Irwin said, and fallen debris made roads impassable, which meant many commutes — including Irwin’s herself — took much longer than normal.

Reports on social media also suggested that a tree fell on a car “with people inside,” blocking South Old Ind. 37, though Baker could not immediately verify that account.

He said strong winds — Irwin said gusts reached 60 mph — felled lots of trees and he had received reports of gas leaks, though he had not received any reports of injuries.

Baker was driving to the Ellettsville Fire Department, which serves as the backup office for the county’s emergency management department. Baker said the main office was without power, and the backup generators were not working either.

Damage assessment underway

Irwin said Duke’s crews were still assessing damages and she could not yet estimate when power would be restored.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” she said.

The utility was bringing in additional crews, she said, and they will determine during the assessment to which areas they can restore power most quickly.

Baker said if people have to leave their homes they should stay away from power lines and trees. Irwin agreed, warning people that power lines may be live even though they are on the ground.

Baker said he did not yet have a list of which roads were closed to vehicle traffic but he would update the department’s website (tinyurl.com/mv6vhpk4) and share the information via social media as soon as it is available.

Avoid downed power lines

Duke Energy safety tips when encountering downed power lines:

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.

Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800-228-8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Watch a safety video here: tinyurl.com/kxp6h7jr

This story may be updated.

