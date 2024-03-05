Super Tuesday: Who's on your ballot and where to vote in Taylor County

Super Tuesday is here. All registered voters can vote in the primaries while polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Results of the primary elections will set the stage for the general election Nov. 5.

Local elections that could be decided March 5

The Taylor County sheriff's race and the Taylor County Precinct 1 commissioner's race could be decided in primary elections Tuesday unless they go into a runoff election. No Democrats are running in countywide races.

The sheriff's race will be the one to watch as the race has already seen negative campaigning, flying accusations and political gamesmanship.

Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Bishop will face off against District Attorney's Office Investigator Shay Bailey and Anson police officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr.

Bishop has held office since 2013. Carrasquillo has dished out a plateful of concerns about Bishop while Bailey has aimed to avoid negative campaigning.

The Precinct 1 commissioner's race could also be decided March 5 between incumbent Commissioner Randy Williams and Javier Villarreal. Villarreal is a rookie to politics while Williams is seeking his fifth and self-declared final term as a commissioner.

According to election rules, one candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner and be featured on the Nov. 5 ballot.

If, however, no one candidate receives over 50% of the vote, there will a runoff election May 28, according to Freda Ragan, elections administrator for Taylor County.

Hotly contested representative races

Incumbent Jodey Arrington will be facing off against three Republican contenders who are all rookies to politics.

Candidates include self-declared Jan. 6 protester Ryan Zink, former stuntman Vance W. Boyd and former U.S. Marshal Chance Ferguson. No Democrats are running for the office, so the race will be decided Tuesday unless there's a runoff.

A heated race is expected between incumbent Texas House District 71 Rep. Stan Lambert and fellow Republican Liz Case.

According to the Case campaign, she was recently endorsed by Trump in addition to Gov. Greg Abbott, who recently visited Abilene to show his support.

There will be stiff competition, however, amidst allegations that Case does not actually reside full-time within the district.

Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Linda Goolsbee in the Nov. 5 election. Goolsbee is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Presidential and senatorial elections

There are eight Republican candidates for U.S. President on the Taylor County ballot, including frontrunners former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is challenged for the Republican Party’s nomination by R.E. Lopez and Holland Gibson.

Although top statewide offices such as governor are not up for election this year, voters will choose nominees for offices ranging from railroad commissioner to various judicial seats.

Democratic voters will also find seven candidates opposing President Joe Biden and nine candidates hoping to unseat Cruz.

Additionally, Republican primary voters will find 13 propositions on their ballots, which are meant to sample opinion and hold no bearing in legislation.

The Primary Elections voting locations are:

Abilene City Hall, 555 Walnut Street.

Buffalo Gap Church of Christ, 741 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap.

Cesar Chavez Recreation Center, 2250 Ambler Avenue.

Church of Christ- S. 11th & Willis, 3333 S. 11th Street.

First Baptist Church- Merkel, 307 Locust Street, Merkel.

Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler Avenue.

Lawn Baptist Church, 518 Avenue D, Lawn.

New Beginnings United Pentecostal Church, 5535 Buffalo Gap Road.

Oldham Lane Church of Christ, 5049 Oldham Lane.

River of Life Church of Christ, 539 Hwy 83/84.

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road.

Taylor County Plaza, 400 Oak Street.

Thomas Elementary School, 1240 Lakeside Drive.

Tuscola Community Center, 1202 Turner Lane, Tuscola.

Tye Community Center, 105 Scott Street, Tye.

View Baptist Church, 250 Boynton Road.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4515 South 14th Street.

Woodlawn Church of Christ, 922 Woodlawn Drive.

Zion Lutheran Church, 2801 Antilley Road.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Super Tuesday: Who's on your ballot, where to vote in Taylor County