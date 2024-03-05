Super Tuesday Virginia primary election live results 2024

President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are poised to have the biggest day of the primary campaign move them to the brink of winning their party’s presidential nominations and setting up a historic rematch.

Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory — from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on any single day.

Related: What Virginia voters need to know for the presidential primary

See live results below after the polls close Tuesday.