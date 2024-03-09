After Super Tuesday, I realize I never should have left Wisconsin for Tennessee

I have been in Tennessee since 2003 and as of today I really wish I never moved here!

The GOP owns this state whereas you cannot vote your choice. I came from a progressive state (Wisconsin).

Here now if you are a Dem. you no longer have a choice.

In Spring Hill I voted in the primary, a whole two choices, one president and one school board member!

The GOP is trying to discourage any voters other than their party: that is called regression!

Oh how I wish I were back home again. Oh, you may ask, “Well, why did you move here?" and my answer is after I retired my wife wanted to be closer to our youngest and here we came! Too bad.

Richard Smith, Spring Hill 37174

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Super Tuesday lament: I never should have left Wisconsin for Tennessee