When do Super Tuesday polls close tonight?

Super Tuesday is here, and voters from 15 states and one U.S. territory are casting their ballots and making their voices heard.

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it's the date most states hold their primaries and caucuses. That means it's also when the most delegates are at stake for presidential hopefuls fighting to earn their party's nomination.

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are facing off in Republican races from California to Maine. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is fending off his Democratic challengers and trying to build momentum as he seeks a second term in office.

When do polls close on Super Tuesday?

Here's a look at when polls will close in states across the country holding elections on Super Tuesday. Some areas may close polls earlier or later than these times, so check with your local election officials before casting your ballot.

Alabama: 7 p.m. CST

Alaska: 8 p.m. AKST

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. CST

California 8 p.m. PST

Colorado: 7 p.m. MST

Iowa (No live voting. Republicans held their caucuses Jan. 15. Democrats are voting by mail.)

Maine 8 p.m. EST

Massachusetts 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota 8 p.m. CST

North Carolina 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma 7 p.m. CST

Tennessee: Varies by county, but many polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Texas 7 p.m. CST

Utah: 8 p.m. MST

Vermont 7 p.m. EST

Virginia 7 p.m. EST

