What is Super Tuesday? What to know about when more than a dozen states vote in primaries

Feb 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Election signs line the parking lot near the Early Voting entrance at the Franklin County Board of Elections.

While Ohioans await their opportunity to head to the polls next week, there is still one more milestone to be crossed before the Buckeye state holds its primary election: Super Tuesday

Here's what you need to know about Super Tuesday.

What is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it’s the day many states hold their presidential primaries and caucuses. This year, 15 states and one U.S. territory will hold elections on March 5.

More than one-third of all available nominating delegates in both the Republican and Democratic parties are at play in Super Tuesday elections, per CBS News.

Which states are voting on Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024?

Alabama

Alaska (GOP only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

American Samoa is also holding its primary that day.

When does Ohio vote?

The Ohio primary election is March 19, 2024. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

