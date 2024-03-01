Super Tuesday early votes in Mass. at 8.1%, state reports

Less than a week away from Super Tuesday, about 8.1 percent of Massachusetts voters eligible to vote in the presidential primaries have cast their ballots, state officials said.

Secretary of State William Galvin's office released the latest voting update Wednesday, showing that 400,049 Bay Staters have voted for a preferred presidential candidate in the 2024 races.

Of those who have submitted their ballots, 268,776 voted in the Democratic primary, 126,604 voted for a Republican candidate, and 4,669 for a Libertarian.

Galvin's office reported 754,145 ballots so far have been mailed out to voters — of which 368,594 have been returned. Early in-person voting turnout stood at 31,455 people as of Wednesday. Early voting for the primaries will run through Friday, March 1.

There are nearly 4.94 million voters registered to participate in the March 5 presidential primary.

Saturday, Feb. 24 was the last day for voters to register to vote in this year's primaries — a push to allow voters to register and cast votes on Election Day again fell short in the Legislature last session.

