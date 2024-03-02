Super Tuesday info: Are you among the 4.9 million Massachusetts voters?

After weeks of witnessing presidential politics play out in other states, voters in Massachusetts will have their chance to formally weigh in on Tuesday.

In a file photo, Parks Department foreman Mark Rainey sets up voting booths at Worcester Technical High School.

The presidential primary shifts to Massachusetts and 14 other states for Super Tuesday. Polls are generally open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Communities can open earlier in the day.

Vermont and Maine are the other New England states that are part of Super Tuesday.

More: Which states vote on Super Tuesday? What to know ahead of the presidential primaries

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican, hold early leads in their respective parties. In the primary, there are 92 delegates at stake in the Democratic race, and 40 for the Republican contest.

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, and Trump are the major GOP candidates on the ballot. Voters will see ballots with the names of candidates who have dropped out of the race.

There are about 4.9 million registered voters in Massachusetts, with 114,124 in Worcester.

Many voters have already filled out their ballots. As of last Wednesday, 8.1% of registered voters had cast ballots, according to Secretary of State William Galvin.

In Worcester, 7,650 voters cast ballots as of Friday afternoon, either through mail-in ballots or by in-person early voting at the Worcester Public Library. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at City Hall and city fire stations until the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday. By Friday, election officials were asking that mail-in ballots be returned to drop boxes, opposed to traditional mail.

Meantime, voters in Southbridge, Dudley and parts of Charlton and Spencer will see an additional ballot for a separate race, one that holds little suspense. The race to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat in the 6th Worcester District will be formally decided Tuesday. But Dudley Selectman John Marsi, a Republican, is in line to fill the seat, once held by Peter Durant, with no other candidates on the ballot. Marsi defeated Southbridge Councilor David Adams in the February party primary.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts holds presidential primary Tuesday with 14 other states