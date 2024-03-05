Super Tuesday across North Alabama: What you need to know before heading to vote!

ALABAMA (WHNT) — People across North Alabama will be heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2024 Primary Election, and there’s a lot you need to know before casting your vote!

How do I find my polling location?

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you still need to check your polling location, you can do that here!

What happens when I arrive at my polling location to vote?

When you arrive at the polling place, you’ll provide your name to a poll worker and present an acceptable form of photo identification.

Valid forms of photo ID include:

Valid Driver’s License (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Driver’s License

Valid Non-driver ID (not expired or has been expired less than 60 days)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Digital Non-driver ID

Valid Alabama Photo Voter ID

Valid State Issued ID (Alabama or any other state) Valid AL Department of Corrections Release- Temporary ID (Photo Required) Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from Prison/Jail System (Photo Required) Valid Pistol Permit (Photo Required)

Valid Federal Issued ID

Valid US Passport

Valid Employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County Government, Municipality, Board, Authority, or other entity of this state

Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama (including postgraduate technical or professional schools)

Valid Military ID

Valid Tribal ID

A poll worker will check the list of registered voters for your name.

If your registration is active, you’ll declare which party’s primary you wish to vote in and sign that party’s poll list.

If it is listed as inactive, you’ll will be asked to update your voter registration information by completing a ‘Voter Update Form’ available at the polling location prior to being allowed to vote.

What if my name isn’t on the list of registered voters?

If your name does not appear on the list of registered voters for the polling place, the poll worker will contact the county Board of Registrars to determine if you’re eligible to vote at that location. If the Board of Registrars are unable to verify the voter registration, you may vote by a provisional ballot.

What’s on the ballot?

If you’re unsure what will be on the ballot when you head to your polling location, you can find a copy of the sample ballot for your county by clicking here.

What is Proposed Statewide Amendment One?

There is one statewide proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot for the March primary. It deals with when certain bills are allowed to be introduced in the legislature.

This is how Amendment One reads on the ballot:

“Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to amend Section 71.01 authorizing the Legislature to sign and transmit local laws or constitutional amendments before the transmission of basic appropriations.”

Former Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said that when the legislature deals with local legislation, generally involving one county or area, the local delegation is given the courtesy to handle their own bill. The current rules complicate that, he said.

To sum it up, right now, local bills and amendments need approval just to be voted on, by three-fifths of the entire House or Senate body. Amendment One would eliminate that need when it comes to local bills.

