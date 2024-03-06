Mike Bebernes
Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Trump takes early wins over Haley, while Biden scores victories in multiple states
Sixteen states and one U.S. territory are holding presidential nominating elections on Tuesday.
Updated
President Biden notched early Super Tuesday wins in Iowa, North Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee and Oklahoma according to the Associated Press, while former President Donald Trump scored victories over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Trump is hurtling toward his third Republican presidential nomination and a rematch with Biden in the fall. Biden is expected to make a clean sweep on Tuesday, despite some Democrats casting ballots for “uncommitted” to protest his handling of the war in Gaza. Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, vowed to compete through Tuesday’s contests, but her future beyond that is uncertain. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.
In all, voters went to the polls in 16 states and one U.S. territory on Tuesday.
Presidential primary results
Live92 updates
Exit polls show major differences between Trump and Haley voters
Early exit polls of Republican primary voters in Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday show huge gaps in the profiles of the two candidates’ supporters, highlighting the challenge the party may face in unifying behind a single nominee in the general election.
In both states, Trump captured a huge share of support among voters who described themselves as very or somewhat conservative, while Haley secured majority support from voters who call themselves liberal or moderate.
Trump won overwhelming percentages of voters who said that immigration or the economy was the most important issue informing their decision. His voters are also much more likely to support a nationwide ban on most abortions. One of the most remarkable gaps between the two sets of voters is on their views of the 2020 election. Haley was backed by nearly 80 percent of Virginia Republicans who said they believe President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.
Tuesday’s exit polls were consistent with findings in earlier primary states like South Carolina and New Hampshire and provide more evidence of the difficult task Trump may face trying to win the support of Haley’s voters, which he will likely need to defeat Biden in November.
- Colin Campbell
Trump, Biden win Oklahoma
President Biden and former President Donald Trump won Oklahoma's presidential primaries, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Tennessee
President Biden won Tennessee's Democratic primary contest, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Kate Murphy
North Carolina AG Josh Stein wins Democratic nomination for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has won the Democratic primary for governor. He'll go head-to-head against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the general election race to replace Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is leaving office due to term limits.
- Colin Campbell
Trump wins Tennessee
Former President Donald Trump won Tennessee's Republican primary contest, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Ed Hornick
Voters in Texas, other states can watch their ballots get counted
The Associated Press reports:
Voters craving more transparency after the last election cycle can watch their ballots via camera as they move behind closed doors in several counties nationwide.
Texas’s video surveillance is part of a 2021 state law. There are also other counties nationwide that are streaming their ballot processing, including Cuyahoga County in Ohio, Maricopa County in Arizona, and King County in Washington.
Read more from the Associated Press.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand
With polls closing in five states at 8 p.m. ET (Alabama, Massachusetts, Maine, Tennessee and Oklahoma), here is where things stand so far:
President Biden has scored wins in four contests:
Iowa
Vermont
Virginia
North Carolina
Trump has picked up wins in two:
Virginia
North Carolina
Vermont’s Republican primary remains too close to call.
- Kate Murphy
Mark Robinson wins NC Republican primary for governor
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has won the state's Republican primary for governor, according to the Associated Press.
The Democratic primary race for North Carolina governor is still too early to call to determine who Robinson will face in the general election.
The state's gubernatorial race will be held to replace term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
If Robinson wins in November, it would notch another win for the GOP, which already has control in the state legislature.
- Colin Campbell
Trump wins North Carolina
The Associated Press called North Carolina's GOP primary for former President Donald Trump.
Click here for more results.
- Kate Murphy
Polls have closed in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma and parts of Texas
It’s 8 p.m. ET and polls are now closed in the states of Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas (excluding El Paso, Hudspeth, and parts of Culberson County).
- Kelsey Weekman
Some voters head to unconventional polling places for Super Tuesday
Voters turned out to polling places all across the country on Super Tuesday, and some of the locations were a bit stranger than others.
The facilities used as polling places usually function as something else for the rest of the year, such as schools or community centers. They can also be sports complexes, private homes or churches, so long as there is space to privately cast a ballot and poll workers available to ensure an organized and safe experience.
In the past, offbeat spots including bowling alleys, restaurants and laundromats have temporarily transformed into hubs for the democratic process.
Here are some of the unconventional polling places where individuals cast their primary votes Tuesday:
A parish in Massachusetts
A residential garage in California
A fire department in Alabama
A historical radio society in California
- Katie Mather
As polls begin closing, voters share their concerns
Super Tuesday polls are closing across on the East Coast. Here is what some of the voters around the country have said throughout the day:
Minnesota
Seth De Penning, 40, said he voted for Nikki Haley on Tuesday because the GOP "needs a course correction." De Penning told the Associated Press that his choice was a "vote of conscience" and that he has never voted for Trump.
California
Katherine Meredith, 65, told Reuters she voted for Trump despite living in the overwhelmingly Democratic state of California. Meredith, who is from Huntington Beach, an Orange County city that has a significant number of Trump voters, told the outlet her biggest concern is that "the border is a complete catastrophe."
Maine
“Donald Trump’s volatility scares me,” Portland resident Barbara Tracy, 59, told the Associated Press. “I think he’s a great candidate for us fiscally. But in all of the other areas, I’m a little nervous.”
“I wish he’d keep his trap shut every once in a while, but I thought he was a really good president,” another resident, Lucie Tardif, 67, said. “That’s what matters to me.”
North Carolina
Michael Bankhead, 50, was the first person to show up at the polling station at the Mecklenburg County YMCA. He told the Charlotte Observer that he cared most about the presidential election and less about the many other primary races being held in the state, especially after "everything Trump did."
“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” he added.
Texas
Valerie Bramble, 26, was one of the few young voters at a voting booth in McAllen, Texas.
“We are the younger generation and whatever we decide to vote on today or this year is going to determine a lot for the next four years of our life,” she told the Associated Press. “I don’t think a lot of people really understand that.”
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins North Carolina
The Associated Press called North Carolina's Democratic primary for President Biden.
Click here for more results.
- Andrew Romano
Why Haley’s Virginia loss does not bode well for her chances in other Super Tuesday states
Nikki Haley’s loss to Donald Trump in Virginia — one of the first states to close its polls tonight — does not bode well for her chances elsewhere.
Not only was it an open primary state where independents and even Democrats — her strongest supporters — could participate in the GOP primary. It’s also home to precisely the sort of college-educated suburban voters who have backed Haley in previous primaries.
According to the preliminary exit polls
A majority of Virginia primary voters (52%) were college graduates
Nearly three-quarters (72%) live in suburban areas
Most described themselves as either moderate (29%) or only “somewhat” conservative (37%)
Nearly six in 10 (59%) said they were not part of the MAGA movement
... and yet Trump’s massive advantages with the rest of the primary electorate (conservatives, rural voters, evangelicals, MAGA types, non-college graduates) propelled him to a quick clear-cut victory on what could have been favorable terrain for Haley.
With the possible exceptions of Vermont, Massachusetts and Utah, the rest of tonight’s contests will likely be harder for Haley to win, not easier.
- Kate Murphy
Polls have closed in North Carolina
It’s 7:30 p.m. ET and polls are now closed in North Carolina. Stay tuned for presidential and gubernatorial race results.
- Colin Campbell
Virginia called for Trump
Former President Donald Trump just won his first Super Tuesday victory in the Virginia Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Colin Campbell
Vermont called for Biden
President Biden has won the Vermont Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Jon Ward
Virginia has Haley voters — but will enough of them show up?
Virginia has been trending Democratic over the last two decades. George W. Bush, a Republican, won the state in 2000 and 2004. Since then, however, every Democratic candidate for president has won the state.
But Virginia still elects Republican governors. Case in point: current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a relative moderate who was elected in 2022 and remains broadly popular in the state.
The key voters who have handed victory to Democratic presidents and Republican governors alike are the moderate Republicans who populate the suburbs and exurbs outside Washington, D.C., as well as in and around Richmond and Virginia Beach.
If Nikki Haley has any hope of pulling off what would be a surprising upset in the Virginia primary, she'll need a lot of these voters to show up for her. Unfortunately for her, primary elections are usually dominated by the more partisan and hard-line members of each party.
All that being said, Trump narrowly won the 2016 primary in Virginia, with only 35% of the vote. The remaining 65% was split between four other candidates, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio coming in second with 32%.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Virginia
President Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Katie Mather
Low voter turnout in Massachusetts: 'People probably don't think it's that important'
In Massachusetts, voter turnout was low for Super Tuesday.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a news conference on Monday that he was "optimistic" for a "reasonably good turnout." There are more than 4.9 million registered voters in the state, with an estimated 10% mailing in their ballots. Polls in Massachusetts will be open until 8 p.m. local time.
But today, some residents were surprised to see there was "only a handful of voters" that showed up to the polls, according to Boston 25 News.
"I just don't like the way the country is going and the only thing I can do is vote," Worcester resident Tom Wilkins told the outlet. "People probably don't think it's that important."
- Kate Murphy
Polls in Vermont and Virginia have closed
It's 7 p.m. ET and the first two polls for Super Tuesday have just closed in Vermont and Virginia. Stay tuned for results.
- Kate Murphy
Fmr. Capitol Police Sergeant injured in Jan. 6 attack votes for Haley in Virginia to block Trump
Former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who was injured in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, wrote in a post on X that he knows "Biden is a sure thing." In an attempt to block a vote in Virginia for Trump, Gonell hinted that he voted for Nikki Haley.
I know Biden is a sure thing. To help her out, I voted for the lady who was supposedly in charge of the security of the Capitol on Jan 6 instead of someone who desecrates and insults the police and veterans. pic.twitter.com/UtzD8b9O1P
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 5, 2024
Today I did my double duty. I gave testimony to how this “hostage” attacked me and my colleagues. Justice served. Then I voted in the VA primaries. https://t.co/5pQdmfsTOV
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 5, 2024
- Andrew Romano
Preliminary exit polls suggest Haley voters could resist Trump in November — or vote for Biden
A big question after tonight, according to ABC News, will be “whether some Haley voters … shift to Biden in November” or refuse to “turn out for Trump if, as expected, he wins his party's nomination.” The news organization cites some key findings from Super Tuesday’s preliminary exit polls that could complicate Trump’s general-election campaign:
“78% of Haley voters in the North Carolina Republican presidential primary, 69% in California and 68% in Virginia are unwilling to say they'll support the party's nominee whoever it is.”
“Large majorities of Haley voters say Trump would be unfit for office if convicted of a crime [and] say they'd be dissatisfied with him as the nominee.”
“Most Haley voters oppose a federal abortion ban and support a chance for most unauthorized immigrants to apply for legal status.”
“48% of Haley voters in North Carolina and Virginia alike approve of [Biden’s] work as president,” awarding him a higher approval rating than Americans overall.
Read more here.
- Dylan Stableford
Biden’s TikTok is skipping over the primary
While President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged their followers on their personal X accounts to get out and vote on Super Tuesday, the Biden campaign’s month-old TikTok account seems laser focused on its likely general election matchup with Donald Trump.
The BidenHQ TikTok has posted just two videos today, both mocking the former president for recent gaffes.
“Trump’s glitching is getting worse and worse,” a young woman says in the campaign’s most recent TikTok. “Just this weekend, he stumbled, slurred and even confused who he was running against.”
- Chanelle Chandler
Rep. Jim Clyburn wants young voters to 'be selfish' this election
Although the Republican nominating contests have dominated attention on Super Tuesday, there are plenty of Democratic primary races today, too, including in Texas, California and North Carolina.
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn — one of the most influential Democrats in Congress, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 revived Biden’s struggling campaign and put him back on the path to the White House — says young and Black voters could easily determine the 2024 presidential election in states with tight races and should take that responsibility seriously.
He told Yahoo News in a February interview: “Be selfish, young people, and think about your future.”
Clyburn noted that young Black voters have been pivotal to Democratic victories across the country “for a long, long time” and still largely vote Democrat. But a recent Gallup poll revealed that the historic support for the party among Black Americans has fallen by almost 20% in the past three years.
For Clyburn, however, the struggles faced by young and Black Americans mean they should be leaning more toward Biden, not less.
- Jon Ward
How Super Tuesday delegates are allocated
Most of the states holding primaries on Super Tuesday use a rule for delegate allocation called “proportional with trigger.” In many states, that means that if a candidate wins the contest with more than 50% of the vote, that person gets all the delegates. (If no one wins more than 50%, then anyone who gets at least a certain amount, usually between 10% and 15%, gets that same percentage of the delegates from that state.)
The two parties’ respective nominees are formally selected at the national party conventions over the summer, when delegates from all the states come together and choose their representative for the fall election.
- David Knowles
Haley walks back pledge to support Trump if he's the Republican nominee
In a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nikki Haley seemed to walk back her earlier pledge to the Republican National Committee to support whoever wins the GOP presidential nomination.
“The RNC is now not the same RNC,” Haley said. “I’ll make what decision I want to make.”
Pressed by host Kristen Welker whether she might not endorse Donald Trump in 2024, Haley kept her options open.
“If you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that,” she said. “When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing. You think about continuing to go forward. What I can tell you is I don’t think Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be president.”
Read more from USA Today.
- Andrew Romano
Super Tuesday exit polls: Most GOP primary voters in Virginia, North Carolina would consider Trump fit for presidency if convicted
CNN reports that most GOP primary voters in Virginia and North Carolina would consider Donald Trump fit for the presidency even if he’s eventually convicted of a crime, according to preliminary Super Tuesday exit polls:
Nearly two-thirds of North Carolina primary voters say that they’d consider former President Donald Trump fit for the presidency if he’s convicted of a crime, according to the initial results of CNN’s exit poll of Republican primary voters in the state, with slightly over half of GOP primary voters in Virginia saying the same.
But in a potentially promising sign for Nikki Haley, only about one-third of primary voters in Virginia describe themselves as part of Trump’s MAGA, or “Make America Great Again,” movement — roughly matching the self-described MAGA vote in New Hampshire, Haley’s strongest state to date.
Read more from CNN.
- Dylan Stableford
Why Iowa’s Democratic caucus results are unofficial
Iowa’s Democratic Party just released the unofficial results of its mail-in caucus, with President Biden winning the contest, according to the Associated Press.
Because the deadline for mail-in presidential preference cards is today, the official results are not expected until Friday, and they will be certified later this month.
Iowa used to have the “first-in-the-nation” status for its caucuses. But after technical issues delayed the results of the Democratic caucus in 2020, the Democratic National Committee gave that designation to South Carolina this year.
- Katie Mather
California residents are voting on Proposition 1. What is it and why are voters divided?
California residents are voting in several elections today, including the presidential primary and the race to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat.
Voters also have to decide on the only statewide ballot measure, Proposition 1, which aims to address homelessness, drug addiction and untreated mental illness in the state. Prop 1 asks voters to approve $6.4 billion in bond funding that would build more supportive outpatient housing and create more mental health services.
The measure will not increase taxes on Californians — the money will be paid from the state general fund that is used for most public services, according to the Los Angeles Times.
California, we have a chance to reimagine our mental healthcare system TODAY.
We can help those living in tents and on our streets to get into the care and housing they need.
Polls close at 8pm!
Make sure to vote, and vote YES ON 1! pic.twitter.com/bZZ5FxIsyo
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 5, 2024
Supporters of Prop 1 include Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, the California Professional Firefighters Association and the California affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
However, not all mental health advocates are in support of the measure. For example, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Karen Vicari, director of public policy for Mental Health America of California, described Prop 1 as "throwing money at a problem with no understanding of the root causes."
Others have raised concerns that the measure counteracts the 2004 Mental Health Services Act (MHSA). Currently, funds for MHSA go directly to counties across California and those counties decide how to distribute the funds. Critics argue that Prop 1 would restructure MHSA and divert funds away from successful mental health services already in place.
Read more about Prop 1 in the Sacramento Bee.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Iowa mail-in caucuses
President Biden won Iowa's Democratic contest, according to the Associated Press. Iowa Republicans held their caucuses in January, but the state's Democrats conducted an unusual mail-in caucus card vote instead. The results are the first of the night.
Click here for more results.
- Andrew Romano
We should know early whether Haley will have a good night
For anyone wondering whether Nikki Haley can outperform expectations on Super Tuesday, tonight’s earliest poll closings at 7 p.m. ET in Virginia and Vermont should be very revealing.
In Vermont, Haley earned the endorsement of centrist GOP Gov. Phil Scott, who enjoys an 84% approval rating and is often described as the most popular governor in the country. The state’s Republican primary is open, meaning independents and even Democrats can participate.
An early Haley win in the Green Mountain State would give her a few extra delegates and some positive headlines. A loss, however, could spell trouble elsewhere.
The same goes for Virginia, another open primary state. A Roanoke College poll released earlier this month showed the former South Carolina governor trailing Donald Trump by just 8 points among likely primary voters, 43% to 51% — in large part because it found Haley leading by 10 among independents.
If those independents turn out in force for Haley — especially in the northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, D.C. — she could pull off an upset victory.
But again, if she doesn’t, it could indicate that the other states Haley is targeting Tuesday — namely, Massachusetts and Utah — might prove out of reach when their polls close at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.
- Kelsey Weekman
How the Associated Press determines who won an election
The Associated Press has declared the winners of thousands of contested races over the years. The news organization explained in a post how members of its “Decision Team” make the final call on who wins every election they cover.
The AP doesn't announce “contested winners.” It only calls a race when a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory. Sometimes that takes just a short time to calculate, but sometimes it takes several days.
The journalists who call the races are “deeply familiar” with the states where they declare winners, according to the AP. They study election rules and recount requirements, working with reporters to understand political campaigns and local politics. They also gather past voting information for certain districts and counties from the AP's elections research group.
The AP stopped doing exit polls after the 2016 election, instead relying on actual ballot information for its analyses. In 2018, 43% of voters cast their ballots before Election Day, and that number grew to 70% in the 2020 presidential election, with the rise of COVID-19.
Read more about the process of calling an election from the Associated Press.
- Chanelle Chandler
Historic races to watch with Black candidates
Several Black candidates who are on the ballot Tuesday could make history in their state races. Here are some the Grio said it's closely watching.
California U.S. Senate race
California Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a Democrat, is facing off against two other Democrats and a Republican candidate to fill the vacant seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Lee has served 13 terms in the House and could become the state's second Black woman to serve in the Senate. The first Black woman in the Senate was then-Senator Kamala Harris, who resigned to become the vice president.
Texas U.S. Senate race
Texas Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat, could become Texas's first Black American elected to the U.S. Senate. The former NFL player and voting rights attorney is running a tight race against state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.
Texas-32 House race
Three Black candidates — Civil rights attorney Justin A. Moore, trauma surgeon Dr. Brian Williams, and former Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder — are running in Texas's 32nd Congressional District to replace Allred.
North Carolina gubernatorial race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has his sights set on becoming North Carolina's first Black governor. Robinson, North Carolina's current and first Black lieutenant governor, has been backed by former president Donald Trump
- Kate Murphy
Colorado secretary of state addresses SCOTUS Trump ruling: ‘I did not bring this lawsuit’
ABC News reports:
On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously decided to reverse the decision by the Colorado courts that would have kicked former President Donald Trump off the GOP primary ballot in the state.
The case was highly watched by election experts and legal scholars for the ramifications it would have on the election.
Although she did not file the lawsuit that sparked the case, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold argued in favor of the plaintiffs on the suit before the justices and argued that the president didn't have a "get out of jail free card."
Read Griswold's interview with ABC News here.
- David Knowles
Trump seeks to delay criminal trials — and possible verdicts — until after the 2024 election
Facing four separate criminal cases, Trump has pursued a strategy of trying to delay the start of those trials until after the 2024 presidential election.
Trump’s lawyers have successfully delayed the Jan. 6 election interference case months beyond the March 4 start date initially scheduled by Judge Tanya Chutkan. It remains to be seen whether the trial will begin prior to Election Day.
In the classified documents case, Trump has managed to push back the start date well past May 20, when the trial was originally scheduled to begin, but a new date has not been set by Judge Aileen Cannon.
In Georgia, a push by Trump’s lawyers to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over conflict of interest claims has set back the start of that trial and could derail the case altogether.
The only case that Trump has not succeeded in delaying — despite his lawyers’ efforts to do so — is the hush money trial overseen by Judge Juan Merchan in New York City, which gets underway on March 25. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.
- Kate Murphy
Scenes from Super Tuesday voting
Photographers capture memorable images of Americans voting in Super Tuesday elections across the country:
- Dylan Stableford
When to expect the first results of the night
This (via the Associated Press) is when we can expect results tonight:
6 p.m. E.T.: Results expected in Iowa.
7 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Vermont and Virginia. Republican caucuses convene in Alaska.
7:30 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in North Carolina.
8 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Most polls close in Texas.
8:30 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Arkansas.
9 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Colorado, Minnesota. Last polls close in Texas.
10 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Utah (Democrats only).
11 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in California. GOP caucusing expected to end in Utah.
Midnight E.T.: GOP caucusing ends in Alaska.
- Andrew Romano
Lauren Boebert threatens recall effort against Colorado's top election official over Trump ballot issue
As Coloradans head to the polls for Super Tuesday, controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Colorado GOP officials are threatening to launch a recall push against the state's top election official, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as retribution for her decision to remove former President Donald Trump from today's GOP primary ballot due to his role in the Jan. 6 attack— a decision the U.S. Supreme Court reversed earlier this week.
Fox News reports:
Boebert ... accused [Griswold] of attempting to "disenfranchise millions of Coloradans" and called the effort to bar Trump from the ballot "a stain on our Republic and an outright embarrassment."
"With today's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to keep President Donald J. Trump on the Colorado primary ballot, it is now even more clear Coloradans should have zero faith in you to adequately protect their right to vote and oversee elections in the state of Colorado," the letter states.
The GOP officials ... declare that "all legal options" are on the table for payback, "including a formal recall effort."
"I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists," Griswold told MSNBC after the Supreme Court decision. Read more here.
- Dylan Stableford
White House: Biden understands why Democrats are casting protest votes over Gaza
The organizers of last week's protest vote in Michigan — where more than 100,000 voters disillusioned with President Biden's handling of Gaza cast ballots for “uncommitted” instead of him — are hoping to send a similar message on Super Tuesday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden understands their pain.
"The president thinks it's important for people, for Americans to voice their opinions, to have their voices heard," Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday's press briefing. "He thinks it's incredibly important. We understand how painful this moment is for many Americans for many communities, obviously the Arab community, the Muslim community specifically. So we get that."
- Katie Mather
Here's what voters are saying at the polls
Super Tuesday voters are heading to the polls to help decide which nominees will receive more than one-third of the delegates available in both presidential primaries. Here's what some have been saying:
Texas
“I’m concerned about the direction of my country," Steve Foy told the Austin American-Statesman. "I think we’re ready for a conservative woman [president]."
North Carolina
“I vote for everything every election, but I specifically voted today because I wanted to make sure we have qualified candidates on the ballot," Stephanie Carson, 46, told the Asheville Citizen-Times. "I voted for Nikki Haley because I cannot have Trump on the ballot. We, as a country, it’s not safe, and I may not agree with all her politics, but I do think that she’s well-intentioned."
Massachusetts
"I can't stand Trump, and I don't care for Biden. I don't think he's done anything for us," an unnamed New Bedford resident told the Standard-Times.
Virginia
“I have hope, but we’ll see.”
Veniece Coleman, 64, has never voted during the primaries before. Today, she cast her ballot for Biden at Lakeview Elementary School.@ProgressIndex @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/ziABGHfrDL
— Allie Pitchon (@AlliePitchon) March 5, 2024
Another voter in Virginia told the Progress Index, “As far as voting for me, it’s a privilege and an honor to do it. It’s something that I’ve done since I’ve turned of age.”
California
“In a nutshell, [voting determines the] survival of our country," San Diego resident David Buchanan told KSWB. "Putting the right people in office and getting back to a good way of life, economy and securing the borders."
- Mike Bebernes
California Senate primary features 3 high-profile Democrats, a possible GOP spoiler — and a whole lot of $
California’s Senate primary is one of the most consequential and tightly contested races on Super Tuesday.
A total of 27 candidates are vying to replace longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who held the seat for decades before dying last fall. Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee, all Democrats, and former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey, a Republican, are all vying for her seat.
While there’s little doubt that deep-blue California will ultimately elect a Democrat, Garvey’s presence in the race could mean the contest is all but decided on Tuesday night. That’s because California runs open primaries in which the top-two finishers go on to face off head-to-head in the general election.
If Garvey comes in second, boxing out the other Democratic candidates, it would set the top-finishing Democrat up for what would likely be an easy victory in November. But if two Democrats come out of the primary, the Golden State could be in store for a highly competitive race for one of the most coveted blue seats in the country.
The race has reportedly already become the most expensive election in California history, with the largest share of spending coming from Schiff — who has stirred controversy by putting millions toward ads apparently aimed at boosting Garvey’s chances.
- Kate Murphy
'There is a lot riding on votes today': Alabama woman affected by state's Supreme Court IVF ruling weighs in on Super Tuesday
Kendall Diebold, a 32-year-old nurse practitioner from Hanceville, Ala., and her husband have been trying to get pregnant for about a year. They have pursued several rounds of various fertility treatments at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and were planning to start IVF treatments in about a month.
But those plans were upended when the university decided to pause aspects of its IVF program following an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that said frozen embryos should be considered children under state law.
Yahoo News spoke with Diebold via text message to get her thoughts on Alabama's Super Tuesday election:
"It feels like there is a lot riding on votes today ... It's a little overwhelming to know that I’m depending on the citizens in Alabama to make the best choices for us when this ruling just happened, but I’m optimistic that people have really unified and will make good decisions today. I haven't gone to the polls yet but I will be shortly, and I'm hoping for outcomes that are beneficial for us as a state at both the IVF level with those bills and from a Super Tuesday perspective as well."
Former President Donald Trump has said he strongly supports IVF. His Republican rival former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who herself went through fertility treatments to have her children, said she considers embryos to be children but also thinks IVF treatments should be protected for families.
- Sam Matthews
Trump is not the Republican nominee yet. Why is he already talking about his VP pick?
Even with the 854 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, neither former President Donald Trump nor former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will secure the 1,215 delegates needed to formally clinch the Republican nomination this week. However, that hasn’t stopped Trump from suggesting that he’s already considering potential running mates to join the 2024 ticket as his vice president. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains the strategy behind the Trump campaign’s decision to fast-track the 2024 veepstakes.
- Chanelle Chandler
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in jeopardy of losing House seat
Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat, faces stiff competition after a delayed start to her reelection campaign. Lee, who has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 18th Congressional District since 1995, lost in November after a tight mayoral race and runoff with John Whitmire, a state legislator.
The Associated Press reports:
Jackson Lee did not announce that she would seek reelection to her Houston district until December, after losing the mayor's race. John Whitmire, a veteran Democratic state lawmaker, defeated her in an upset to become mayor of the nation's fourth-largest city after Jackson Lee faced backlash over an unverified audio recording in which she purportedly berated staff members with a barrage of expletives.
She faces a challenge from former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, who had dropped out of the mayor's race and decided to seek Jackson Lee's seat when the longtime congresswoman announced her mayoral candidacy.
Jackson Lee has faced challengers only a handful of times in her nearly three-decade House career and defeated each definitively.
Read more from the AP.
- Kate Murphy
A quick guide to the 3rd-party presidential candidates
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70
Reentered the presidential race as an independent after dropping his Democratic bid.
Anti-vaccine activist who has promoted debunked childhood vaccine claims and has called the traditional two-party political system "rigged."
Jill Stein, 73
Seeking the Green Party's presidential nomination.
Physician and environmental activist.
Wants to offer voters another choice "outside of the failed two-party system."
Cornel West, 70
Running as an independent after he launched his bid for the White House under the People's Party.
Currently a philosophy professor at Union Theological Seminary; previously taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard.
Longtime philosopher, activist and author.
- Chanelle Chandler
Vice President Kamala Harris: 'Don't forget to vote!'
Vice President Kamala Harris posted a reminder to her 19.8 million followers on X to let their voices be heard on Super Tuesday.
"If you live in... Alabama American Samoa Arkansas California Colorado Iowa Maine Massachusetts Minnesota North Carolina Oklahoma Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia ...Your presidential primary is today. Don't forget to vote!" she wrote.
If you live in...
Alabama
American Samoa
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Iowa
Maine
Massachusetts
Minnesota
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
...Your presidential primary is today. Don’t forget to vote!
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 5, 2024
- Chanelle Chandler
Crypto is 'playing politics to win' on Super Tuesday
A network of crypto-backed super-PACs have teamed up for the 2024 election cycle, raising more than $80 million in campaign funds. So far, they have spent $13 million of that war chest in Super Tuesday primary states like California, North Carolina, Texas and Alabama. The significant spending is aimed at influencing congressional lawmakers and the White House to be friendlier to the industry after facing significant challenges in Washington.
Politico reports:
The super PACs — Fairshake, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs — are aiming to boost crypto allies and take down potential critics. A good showing by the industry’s preferred candidates could signal traction in its fight to build out a roster of lawmakers who are open to crypto-friendly policies. It’s also an indication of the U.S. crypto sector’s political aspirations following the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, who was a prolific donor before his FTX exchange collapsed.
Fairshake spokesperson Josh Vlasto said crypto voters “will play a real role in who controls the House, Senate, and White House.”
“The crypto community is playing politics to win,” he said in a statement. “We will have influence and impact in races behind candidates who align with our agenda and our vision.”
Crypto’s No. 1 Super Tuesday target is California, where Fairshake has spent more than $10 million attacking Rep. Katie Porter’s Senate bid. Its spending has been a boon for Rep. Adam Schiff, who leads Porter by a wide margin in the polls.
Read more from Politico.
- Kelsey Weekman
Some Alabama voters were mistakenly sent incorrect voting information
A portion of Alabama voters received incorrect information ahead of the primary election, a representative from the Montgomery County Board of Registrars said.
According to the Montgomery Advertiser, registrar Mark Anderson said that Second Congressional District voters were mistakenly told they were in the Seventh District due to a mapping issue.
Zane Snipes, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Registrars, said a "computer glitch" caused the mistake, according to the Alabama Reflector. Last fall, federal courts approved a new congressional map that put all of Montgomery County into the Second District.
Snipes said that the Board of Registrars took steps to disseminate the correct information once it realized its mistake in January, including publishing a list of active and inactive voters in Montgomery County in the local newspaper.
The Southern Poverty Law Center became aware of the issue over the weekend. The civil rights nonprofit reported that at least 5,604 voters in Montgomery County were mislabeled — 4,513 of whom are Black.
Bradley Heard, deputy legal director for democracy and voting rights at the SPLC, said in a statement that the mistake was "more than a misstep."
"Providing erroneous information to thousands of voters on the eve of a hotly contested primary election could very well impact the turnout and the results of the election, for both Republicans and Democrats," he said. "There needs to be an immediate audit and public accounting from Secretary Wes Allen's office on the scope of the problem."
- Katie Mather
Why does California take so long to count votes?
California's polls close tonight at 8 p.m. local time, but the final results for some races might take weeks to determine. There are several reasons for why the state often experiences delays in tabulating ballots:
California has 22 million registered voters, which is estimated to be higher than the total population of 47 individual states, according to the Census Bureau.
California voters are more likely to vote by mail. It's estimated that 90% of California voters mail their ballots in.
Mail ballots take longer to count because they require additional processing.
California is one of the 22 states that allow same-day voter registration. However, if voters can't confirm they are eligible, they receive a provisional ballot that can only be counted after their eligibility is confirmed — likely after Election Day.
California hands out a lot of provisional ballots. In 2016, the state accounted for more than half of all provisional ballots issued in the U.S.
Read more about how California counts its votes in the Los Angeles Times.