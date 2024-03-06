Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Trump and Biden score wins in multiple states, Haley competitive in Vermont

President Biden and former President Donald Trump each notched a string of resounding victories on Super Tuesday that brought them even closer to a 2024 rematch of their fierce battle in 2020 for the White House.

Biden posted wins in Iowa, North Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Maine, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota and Utah, according to the Associated Press, while former President Donald Trump scored victories over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado and Minnesota.

Trump, 77, who was charged with 91 felony counts since leaving the White House, has described his third presidential run in terms of both redemption and of reclaiming a victory he says, without evidence, was stolen from him. Biden, 82, has portrayed his candidacy as a fight to save American democracy, despite the view of many in his own party that he is too old to continue to lead effectively.

Biden is expected to make a clean sweep on Tuesday, despite some Democrats casting ballots for “uncommitted” to protest his handling of the war in Gaza. Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, vowed to compete through Tuesday’s contests, but her future beyond that is uncertain. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.

In all, voters went to the polls in 16 states and one U.S. territory on Tuesday.

Presidential primary results