Mike Bebernes
Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Trump and Biden score wins in multiple states, Haley competitive in Vermont
Sixteen states and one U.S. territory are holding presidential nominating elections on Tuesday.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump each notched a string of resounding victories on Super Tuesday that brought them even closer to a 2024 rematch of their fierce battle in 2020 for the White House.
Biden posted wins in Iowa, North Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Maine, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota and Utah, according to the Associated Press, while former President Donald Trump scored victories over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Maine, Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado and Minnesota.
Trump, 77, who was charged with 91 felony counts since leaving the White House, has described his third presidential run in terms of both redemption and of reclaiming a victory he says, without evidence, was stolen from him. Biden, 82, has portrayed his candidacy as a fight to save American democracy, despite the view of many in his own party that he is too old to continue to lead effectively.
Biden is expected to make a clean sweep on Tuesday, despite some Democrats casting ballots for “uncommitted” to protest his handling of the war in Gaza. Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, vowed to compete through Tuesday’s contests, but her future beyond that is uncertain. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.
In all, voters went to the polls in 16 states and one U.S. territory on Tuesday.
Presidential primary results
Who is Jason Palmer? A previously unknown Democrat beats Biden in American Samoa's Democratic caucus
Jason Palmer, a self-described entrepreneur with almost no political profile, won the Democratic presidential primary in the U.S. territory of American Samoa on Tuesday night.
Palmer won 51 of the 91 votes cast in the small island territory to 40 cast for President Biden. Recent posts on his Twitter account suggest he was the rare candidate to campaign in person there.
According to the Associated Press:
On his website, Palmer describes himself as a Baltimore resident who has worked for various businesses and nonprofits, often on issues involving technology and education.
Jeff Jackson, congressman and TikTok star, wins Democratic attorney general primary in N.C.
Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat and perhaps the biggest TikTok star in Congress, won the Democratic primary for North Carolina attorney general. He'll face off against the winner of the Republican primary, Rep. Dan Bishop, in November's general election.
The 41-year-old former prosecutor announced his candidacy for attorney general in October on TikTok, where he now has 2.5 million followers. The video shows him boxing an opponent — taking punches as well as dealing them.
On TikTok, he addresses major issues with a calm demeanor. One of his videos, an analysis of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has more than 29 million views.
“I think people have come to define the entire category of political communication as either yelling at someone or getting yelled at," he told Roll Call about his social media strategy in April 2023. "As it turns out, there’s a huge demand for being spoken to in a normal tone of voice.”
Jackson told the News & Observer in February that his top priority as attorney general would be tackling the opioid epidemic, advocating for addiction treatment for users and prosecuting drug distributors and traffickers.
Utah called for Biden
President Biden won Utah's Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Utah's polls close in Democratic race
It’s 10 p.m. ET and the polls have closed for Utah Democrats.
Big changes expected for North Carolina's congressional delegation
The Associated Press reports:
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore won the Republican nomination for Congress in the state's 14th District on Tuesday, starting what was expected to be a thorough shake-up of the U.S. House delegation.
The 14th is one of three congressional districts expected to flip from Democrats to Republicans in the November election after the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly redrew voting maps fashioned by judges for the 2022 elections.
The new map seems likely to transform a delegation now comprising seven Democrats and seven Republicans to one with 10 Republicans and four Democrats.
Read more here.
Could Nikki Haley win Vermont tonight? And if she does, will it matter?
Nikki Haley’s campaign had several Super Tuesday targets. So far, most of them haven’t delivered. In heavily suburban Virginia, where the polls closed first, she lost to Donald Trump clearly and quickly by what looks like about 30 points. In historically moderate Massachusetts, Trump’s winning margin is shaping up to be nearly as big. And results are still pending in Utah, where Mormon voters have long been uneasy with the former president.
Yet Vermont remains a ray of hope for Haley.
With roughly half of precincts reporting, only a few hundred votes separate the two candidates. They’ve been trading the lead back and forth all night. Based on the ballots already cast, and the ones that are still outstanding, Haley has a very real chance of winning.
A victory in Vermont would be her second of the cycle, after Sunday’s sweep in Washington, D.C. But while a Green Mountain State win would represent another nice feather in Haley’s cap, the practical repercussions would be limited.
For one thing, Vermont has a unique, highly-engaged political culture dominated by New England progressives — who were allowed to vote in the state's open primary — and old-school, middle-of-the-road Yankee Republicans such as Gov. Phil Scott (who endorsed Haley). Success there doesn’t exactly translate to success in … any other GOP primary.
And if Haley wins without clearing 50% of the vote, as the current count suggests she might, she would have to split the state’s 17 delegates proportionally with Trump — meaning her victory wouldn’t even do much to narrow the former president’s widening lead. Only by topping 50% can Haley nab all 17 of Vermont’s delegates.
Trump wins Colorado after Supreme Court returns him to ballot
One day after the United States Supreme Court unanimously overturned a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Donald Trump from state ballots, the former president was declared the winner Tuesday in Colorado's Republican primary.
The high court ruling effectively ended state challenges to Trump's candidacy on the grounds that he violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which forbids from office those who have taken an oath to support the Constitution but are later found to have "engaged in insurrection."
With 84% of the votes counted, Trump was ahead of Haley in Colorado by roughly 30 points.
Biden, Trump win Minnesota
President Biden and former President Donald Trump just won the Minnesota presidential primaries, according to the Associated Press.
Where things stand
With polls having just closed in three states (Texas, Minnesota and Colorado) at 9 p.m. ET, here is where things stand.
President Biden has scored wins in 11 contests:
Alabama
Arkansas
Iowa
Maine
Massachusetts
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
Trump has picked up wins in 10:
Alabama
Arkansas
Colorado
Maine
Massachusetts
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Minnesota's primary has yet to be called; Vermont’s Republican primary remains too close to call; and results of the Democratic primary in American Samoa have yet to be announced.
Other results still to come:
10 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Utah (Democrats only).
11 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in California. GOP caucusing expected to end in Utah.
Midnight E.T.: GOP caucusing ends in Alaska.
Biden, Trump win in Colorado
The Associated Press just called Colorado's presidential primaries for President Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Trump wins Arkansas
Former President Donald Trump just won the Arkansas GOP primary, according to the Associated Press.
Trump, Biden win in Texas
The Associated Press called the Texas presidential primaries for former President Donald Trump and President Biden.
Michigan police investigating possible voter intimidation case
Police in Michigan are investigating a possible case of voter intimidation after an unknown person put up fake cameras at Plymouth Township's early voting center, Hometown Life reports.
At some point during the nine days of early voting in the state that started Feb. 17 and ran until Feb. 25, two nonfunctional cameras were placed outside the Risen Christ Lutheran Church.
Plymouth Township Police officials are investigating the incident.
"We’re looking to identify the person who put up these devices to determine exactly why and what were the intentions,” Police Chief James Knittel said.
Polls have closed in Colorado, Minnesota and West Texas
It’s 9 p.m. ET and polls have closed in Minnesota, the West Texas region (El Paso, Hudspeth, and parts of Culberson County) and Colorado.
- Kelsey Weekman
Concerns about crime play a major role in Los Angeles election
Public concern about crime could potentially determine which candidate serves as the district attorney in Los Angeles County, according to the Associated Press.
Democrat George Gascón, who has survived two recall attempts since being elected in 2020, is up against 11 challengers in Tuesday's primary. The two candidates with the most votes, regardless of political party, will face off in November's general election.
Gascón's critics highlighted a rise in property crime from 2022 to 2023 and footage of recent brazen robberies at luxury stores to suggest that Los Angeles is becoming increasingly unsafe. Still, violent crime has decreased nearly 1.5% in Los Angeles County and more than 3% in the city itself from 2022 to 2023.
Read more about the race from AP.
Trump wins Massachusetts
Former President Donald Trump won the Massachusetts Republican primary contest, according to the Associated Press.
Trump, Biden win in Alabama
Former President Donald Trump and President Biden won Alabama's presidential primary contests, according to the Associated Press.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Arkansas
The Associated Press called Arkansas's Democratic primary for President Biden.
North Carolina exit polls hint at Trump's strength across the South
Trump’s win in North Carolina is likely a sign of things to come as polls close tonight in other southern states.
In Virginia, one state north, Nikki Haley beat Trump among independents (57% to 41%) and college graduates (56% to 42%), according to preliminary exit polls.
She still lost statewide by what could be a 30-point margin (or more).
In North Carolina, however, Haley lost both of those groups, which tend to be her strongest, to Trump: 45% to 49% among independents and 45% to 51% among college graduates.
Given that North Carolina tends to be less conservative than its neighbors to the south — such Alabama, Arkansas and Texas, which are all voting tonight — those margins will likely shift even further in Trump’s favor. Trump has already won two other southern states tonight, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
- Colin Campbell
Maine called for Trump, Biden
Former President Donald Trump and President Biden won Maine's presidential primary contests, according to the Associated Press.
Polls are now closed in Arkansas
Polls have just closed at 8:30 p.m. ET in Arkansas.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Massachusetts
President Biden won the Massachusetts Democratic primary contest, according to the Associated Press.
Exit polls show major differences between Trump and Haley voters
Early exit polls of Republican primary voters in Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday show huge gaps in the profiles of the two candidates’ supporters, highlighting the challenge the party may face in unifying behind a single nominee in the general election.
In both states, Trump captured a huge share of support among voters who described themselves as very or somewhat conservative, while Haley secured majority support from voters who call themselves liberal or moderate.
Trump won overwhelming percentages of voters who said that immigration or the economy was the most important issue informing their decision. His voters are also much more likely to support a nationwide ban on most abortions. One of the most remarkable gaps between the two sets of voters is on their views of the 2020 election. Haley was backed by nearly 80 percent of Virginia Republicans who said they believe President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.
Tuesday’s exit polls were consistent with findings in earlier primary states like South Carolina and New Hampshire and provide more evidence of the difficult task Trump may face trying to win the support of Haley’s voters, which he will likely need to defeat Biden in November.
- Colin Campbell
Trump, Biden win in Oklahoma
President Biden and former President Donald Trump won Oklahoma's presidential primaries, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Tennessee
President Biden won Tennessee's Democratic primary contest, according to the Associated Press.
North Carolina AG Josh Stein wins Democratic nomination for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has won the Democratic primary for governor. He'll go head-to-head against Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the general election race to replace Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is leaving office due to term limits.
- Colin Campbell
Trump wins Tennessee
Former President Donald Trump won Tennessee's Republican primary contest, according to the Associated Press.
Voters in Texas, other states can watch their ballots get counted
The Associated Press reports:
Voters craving more transparency after the last election cycle can watch their ballots via camera as they move behind closed doors in several counties nationwide.
Texas’s video surveillance is part of a 2021 state law. There are also other counties nationwide that are streaming their ballot processing, including Cuyahoga County in Ohio, Maricopa County in Arizona, and King County in Washington.
Read more from the Associated Press.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand
With polls closing in five states at 8 p.m. ET (Alabama, Massachusetts, Maine, Tennessee and Oklahoma), here is where things stand so far:
President Biden has scored wins in four contests:
Iowa
Vermont
Virginia
North Carolina
Trump has picked up wins in two:
Virginia
North Carolina
Vermont’s Republican primary remains too close to call.
Mark Robinson wins NC Republican primary for governor
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has won the state's Republican primary for governor, according to the Associated Press.
The Democratic primary race for North Carolina governor is still too early to call to determine who Robinson will face in the general election.
The state's gubernatorial race will be held to replace term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
If Robinson wins in November, it would notch another win for the GOP, which already has control in the state legislature.
- Colin Campbell
Trump wins North Carolina
The Associated Press called North Carolina's GOP primary for former President Donald Trump.
Polls have closed in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma and parts of Texas
It’s 8 p.m. ET and polls are now closed in the states of Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas (excluding El Paso, Hudspeth, and parts of Culberson County).
- Kelsey Weekman
Some voters head to unconventional polling places for Super Tuesday
Voters turned out to polling places all across the country on Super Tuesday, and some of the locations were a bit stranger than others.
The facilities used as polling places usually function as something else for the rest of the year, such as schools or community centers. They can also be sports complexes, private homes or churches, so long as there is space to privately cast a ballot and poll workers available to ensure an organized and safe experience.
In the past, offbeat spots including bowling alleys, restaurants and laundromats have temporarily transformed into hubs for the democratic process.
Here are some of the unconventional polling places where individuals cast their primary votes Tuesday:
A parish in Massachusetts
A residential garage in California
A fire department in Alabama
A historical radio society in California
- Katie Mather
As polls begin closing, voters share their concerns
Super Tuesday polls are closing across on the East Coast. Here is what some of the voters around the country have said throughout the day:
Minnesota
Seth De Penning, 40, said he voted for Nikki Haley on Tuesday because the GOP "needs a course correction." De Penning told the Associated Press that his choice was a "vote of conscience" and that he has never voted for Trump.
California
Katherine Meredith, 65, told Reuters she voted for Trump despite living in the overwhelmingly Democratic state of California. Meredith, who is from Huntington Beach, an Orange County city that has a significant number of Trump voters, told the outlet her biggest concern is that "the border is a complete catastrophe."
Maine
“Donald Trump’s volatility scares me,” Portland resident Barbara Tracy, 59, told the Associated Press. “I think he’s a great candidate for us fiscally. But in all of the other areas, I’m a little nervous.”
“I wish he’d keep his trap shut every once in a while, but I thought he was a really good president,” another resident, Lucie Tardif, 67, said. “That’s what matters to me.”
North Carolina
Michael Bankhead, 50, was the first person to show up at the polling station at the Mecklenburg County YMCA. He told the Charlotte Observer that he cared most about the presidential election and less about the many other primary races being held in the state, especially after "everything Trump did."
“If you don’t vote, you can’t complain,” he added.
Texas
Valerie Bramble, 26, was one of the few young voters at a voting booth in McAllen, Texas.
“We are the younger generation and whatever we decide to vote on today or this year is going to determine a lot for the next four years of our life,” she told the Associated Press. “I don’t think a lot of people really understand that.”
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins North Carolina
The Associated Press called North Carolina's Democratic primary for President Biden.
Why Haley’s Virginia loss does not bode well for her chances in other Super Tuesday states
Nikki Haley’s loss to Donald Trump in Virginia — one of the first states to close its polls tonight — does not bode well for her chances elsewhere.
Not only was it an open primary state where independents and even Democrats — her strongest supporters — could participate in the GOP primary. It’s also home to precisely the sort of college-educated suburban voters who have backed Haley in previous primaries.
According to the preliminary exit polls
A majority of Virginia primary voters (52%) were college graduates
Nearly three-quarters (72%) live in suburban areas
Most described themselves as either moderate (29%) or only “somewhat” conservative (37%)
Nearly six in 10 (59%) said they were not part of the MAGA movement
... and yet Trump’s massive advantages with the rest of the primary electorate (conservatives, rural voters, evangelicals, MAGA types, non-college graduates) propelled him to a quick clear-cut victory on what could have been favorable terrain for Haley.
With the possible exceptions of Vermont, Massachusetts and Utah, the rest of tonight’s contests will likely be harder for Haley to win, not easier.
Polls have closed in North Carolina
It’s 7:30 p.m. ET and polls are now closed in North Carolina. Stay tuned for presidential and gubernatorial race results.
- Colin Campbell
Virginia called for Trump
Former President Donald Trump just won his first Super Tuesday victory in the Virginia Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.
Vermont called for Biden
President Biden has won the Vermont Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Virginia has Haley voters — but will enough of them show up?
Virginia has been trending Democratic over the last two decades. George W. Bush, a Republican, won the state in 2000 and 2004. Since then, however, every Democratic candidate for president has won the state.
But Virginia still elects Republican governors. Case in point: current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a relative moderate who was elected in 2022 and remains broadly popular in the state.
The key voters who have handed victory to Democratic presidents and Republican governors alike are the moderate Republicans who populate the suburbs and exurbs outside Washington, D.C., as well as in and around Richmond and Virginia Beach.
If Nikki Haley has any hope of pulling off what would be a surprising upset in the Virginia primary, she'll need a lot of these voters to show up for her. Unfortunately for her, primary elections are usually dominated by the more partisan and hard-line members of each party.
All that being said, Trump narrowly won the 2016 primary in Virginia, with only 35% of the vote. The remaining 65% was split between four other candidates, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio coming in second with 32%.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Virginia
President Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Low voter turnout in Massachusetts: 'People probably don't think it's that important'
In Massachusetts, voter turnout was low for Super Tuesday.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a news conference on Monday that he was "optimistic" for a "reasonably good turnout." There are more than 4.9 million registered voters in the state, with an estimated 10% mailing in their ballots. Polls in Massachusetts will be open until 8 p.m. local time.
But today, some residents were surprised to see there was "only a handful of voters" that showed up to the polls, according to Boston 25 News.
"I just don't like the way the country is going and the only thing I can do is vote," Worcester resident Tom Wilkins told the outlet. "People probably don't think it's that important."
Polls in Vermont and Virginia have closed
It's 7 p.m. ET and the first two polls for Super Tuesday have just closed in Vermont and Virginia. Stay tuned for results.
- Kate Murphy
Fmr. Capitol Police Sergeant injured in Jan. 6 attack votes for Haley in Virginia to block Trump
Former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who was injured in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, wrote in a post on X that he knows "Biden is a sure thing." In an attempt to block a vote in Virginia for Trump, Gonell hinted that he voted for Nikki Haley.
I know Biden is a sure thing. To help her out, I voted for the lady who was supposedly in charge of the security of the Capitol on Jan 6 instead of someone who desecrates and insults the police and veterans. pic.twitter.com/UtzD8b9O1P
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 5, 2024
Today I did my double duty. I gave testimony to how this “hostage” attacked me and my colleagues. Justice served. Then I voted in the VA primaries. https://t.co/5pQdmfsTOV
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 5, 2024
- Andrew Romano
Preliminary exit polls suggest Haley voters could resist Trump in November — or vote for Biden
A big question after tonight, according to ABC News, will be “whether some Haley voters … shift to Biden in November” or refuse to “turn out for Trump if, as expected, he wins his party's nomination.” The news organization cites some key findings from Super Tuesday’s preliminary exit polls that could complicate Trump’s general-election campaign:
“78% of Haley voters in the North Carolina Republican presidential primary, 69% in California and 68% in Virginia are unwilling to say they'll support the party's nominee whoever it is.”
“Large majorities of Haley voters say Trump would be unfit for office if convicted of a crime [and] say they'd be dissatisfied with him as the nominee.”
“Most Haley voters oppose a federal abortion ban and support a chance for most unauthorized immigrants to apply for legal status.”
“48% of Haley voters in North Carolina and Virginia alike approve of [Biden’s] work as president,” awarding him a higher approval rating than Americans overall.
Read more here.
Biden’s TikTok is skipping over the primary
While President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged their followers on their personal X accounts to get out and vote on Super Tuesday, the Biden campaign’s month-old TikTok account seems laser focused on its likely general election matchup with Donald Trump.
The BidenHQ TikTok has posted just two videos today, both mocking the former president for recent gaffes.
“Trump’s glitching is getting worse and worse,” a young woman says in the campaign’s most recent TikTok. “Just this weekend, he stumbled, slurred and even confused who he was running against.”
- Chanelle Chandler
Rep. Jim Clyburn wants young voters to 'be selfish' this election
Although the Republican nominating contests have dominated attention on Super Tuesday, there are plenty of Democratic primary races today, too, including in Texas, California and North Carolina.
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn — one of the most influential Democrats in Congress, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 revived Biden’s struggling campaign and put him back on the path to the White House — says young and Black voters could easily determine the 2024 presidential election in states with tight races and should take that responsibility seriously.
He told Yahoo News in a February interview: “Be selfish, young people, and think about your future.”
Clyburn noted that young Black voters have been pivotal to Democratic victories across the country “for a long, long time” and still largely vote Democrat. But a recent Gallup poll revealed that the historic support for the party among Black Americans has fallen by almost 20% in the past three years.
For Clyburn, however, the struggles faced by young and Black Americans mean they should be leaning more toward Biden, not less.
How Super Tuesday delegates are allocated
Most of the states holding primaries on Super Tuesday use a rule for delegate allocation called “proportional with trigger.” In many states, that means that if a candidate wins the contest with more than 50% of the vote, that person gets all the delegates. (If no one wins more than 50%, then anyone who gets at least a certain amount, usually between 10% and 15%, gets that same percentage of the delegates from that state.)
The two parties’ respective nominees are formally selected at the national party conventions over the summer, when delegates from all the states come together and choose their representative for the fall election.
- David Knowles
Haley walks back pledge to support Trump if he's the Republican nominee
In a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nikki Haley seemed to walk back her earlier pledge to the Republican National Committee to support whoever wins the GOP presidential nomination.
“The RNC is now not the same RNC,” Haley said. “I’ll make what decision I want to make.”
Pressed by host Kristen Welker whether she might not endorse Donald Trump in 2024, Haley kept her options open.
“If you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that,” she said. “When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing. You think about continuing to go forward. What I can tell you is I don’t think Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be president.”
Read more from USA Today.
- Andrew Romano
Super Tuesday exit polls: Most GOP primary voters in Virginia, North Carolina would consider Trump fit for presidency if convicted
CNN reports that most GOP primary voters in Virginia and North Carolina would consider Donald Trump fit for the presidency even if he’s eventually convicted of a crime, according to preliminary Super Tuesday exit polls:
Nearly two-thirds of North Carolina primary voters say that they’d consider former President Donald Trump fit for the presidency if he’s convicted of a crime, according to the initial results of CNN’s exit poll of Republican primary voters in the state, with slightly over half of GOP primary voters in Virginia saying the same.
But in a potentially promising sign for Nikki Haley, only about one-third of primary voters in Virginia describe themselves as part of Trump’s MAGA, or “Make America Great Again,” movement — roughly matching the self-described MAGA vote in New Hampshire, Haley’s strongest state to date.
Read more from CNN.