Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Polls close in Vermont, Virginia as Trump and Haley battle for delegates

President Biden notched his first Super Tuesday victory of the night in Iowa’s Democratic caucuses, according to the Associated Press, which called the race shortly before 6 p.m. ET.

Former President Donald Trump is hurtling toward his third Republican presidential nomination and a rematch with Biden in the fall. Biden is expected to make a clean sweep on Tuesday, despite some Democrats casting ballots for “uncommitted” to protest his handling of the war in Gaza. Nikki Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, vowed to compete through Tuesday’s contests, but her future beyond that is uncertain. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.

The Iowa results are the first of 16 contests that will be decided Tuesday that will award more than one-third of the delegates available in both the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries. Voters are also heading to the polls in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Alaska will also hold Republican caucuses, and American Samoa will hold its Democratic caucuses.