Super Tuesday 2024: Live results for the North Carolina presidential primary

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is the lone Republican who stands in the way of former President Donald Trump’s third straight nomination for the party.

“Honestly we’re not very worried about tomorrow. We want to aim for Nov. 5,” Trump said in the opening minutes of his almost two-hour speech at the Rock Hill rally.

Former President Trump has won every 2024 Republican nominating contest so far, including the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. Even in Nevada, where Trump was running in the state’s caucus while Haley ran in its primary, Haley lost to the “none of these candidates” option by a margin of 63.2% to 30.7%. He won a decisive victory over Haley in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, with nearly 60% of 755,800 votes cast. And Trump holds a commanding lead in North Carolina, according to polling data.

On the Democrat side, the only candidate on the ballot is President Joe Biden.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter to depart the White House.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

North Carolina presidential primary results