Super Tuesday 2024: Live results for NC 8th, 10th, 14th Congressional District primary

Voters in North Carolina flock to the polls on Super Tuesday to vote in a primary election that should set up a massive general election nationwide in November.

In Mecklenburg and other outlining counties, three congressional seats will be up to a vote. Two districts will be up to GOP voters to decide with Democratic candidates running unopposed while the 14th Congressional District will feature both sides of the ballot.

North Carolina 8th Congressional District (GOP) results

North Carolina 10th Congressional District (GOP) results

North Carolina 14th Congressional District results