Super Tuesday 2024: Live results for the North Carolina governor primary

At the end of 2024, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will complete his final term as a two-term governor.

Who will take his place has taken shape as one of the most hotly-contested gubernatorial races in the country.

On the Republican side, the field is led by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who grabbed an endorsement from former President Donald Trump over the weekend. Outside of Robinson, North Carolina treasurer Dale Folwell and Bill Graham round out the field.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Josh Stein attempts to follow his predecessor in his current position to the governor’s mansion. Other candidates in the field include Michael Morgan, Gary Foxx, Marcus Williams and Chrelle Booker.

