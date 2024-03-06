Super and mega load movements starts today on U.S. 23

Mar. 6—PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer advise that the first of the super and mega loads will depart the dock, which is just east of Manchester, today around 8 a.m. and will impact travel from Portsmouth to Columbus.

The time could vary due to unavoidable adjustments.

They said this load will be one of the smaller ones.

Thoroughman and Brewer are sharing the information on these movements so that commuters are able to adjust their departure times and routes as needed to avoid traffic congestions.

If there are future updates to this movement those will be sent out.

The schedule is as follows:

* Day 1, today, Approximately 8 a.m.

The load will begin movement from Manchester Eastbound on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth.

The load is expected to cross over and travel the wrong way in the U.S. Route 52 Westbound lanes just before the junction of State Route 239 and U.S. Route 52.

The load will travel North on the State Route 239 Southbound ramp toward State Route 73/ State Route 852.

* Day 2, Thursday

The load will travel North on the State Route 239 Southbound ramp to State Route 73/ State Route 852 (near Mexi-Itali)

It will then travel South in the Northbound lanes of State Route 73/ State Route 852 to U.S. Route 52

Then it will head East in the Westbound lanes on US Route 52 to US Route 23 in Portsmouth (Bob & Floyds Tires).

Travel North on U.S. Route 23 in the Southbound lanes to the intersection of Kinney's Lane and Scioto Trail where it will cross over into the Northbound lanes towards Lucasville.

* Day 3, Friday, approximately 8 a.m.

The load will continue Northbound from the Lucasville area towards the Village of Piketon.

There will be 35 of these movements a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation defines super load weight at over 60 tons.

The Waverly Police Department, in Ross County, sent out a release describing the situation as "big ol' rigs inching along at a snail's pace, taking in the sights of our charming town as they make their way through" and "keeping it chill at a cool 10 mph."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be providing escort for the super and mega loads.