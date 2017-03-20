‘Super Mario 64’ Now Running In Unreal Engine 4?

A die-hard fan of the “Super Mario 64” game that was launched alongside the Nintendo 64 is remaking the 3D action-adventure platformer in order for it to run in Unreal Engine 4. More than two years since the project started, the fan is now back to showcase the improvements he has done to the project and the progress in the fan remake of the very successful video game.

Just late last week, the fan, who goes by the handle aryoksini on YouTube, uploaded a new clip on the video-sharing website to update his fans about the remake of “Super Mario 64.” In his new video, aryoksini shows his fellow gamers that the remake now has realistic eye shade, indirect shadows and improved character LOD. The update video also features several items from the original game that have been updated to match the more defined environment of the remake.

The first time aryoksini publicly showed the remake he is working on was back in June 2014. At the time, he introduced the project by showing the alterations in the basic animations of Mario. In June 2015, aryoksini came back with his first update on the project. The video update quickly gained a lot of attention for it showed the improved Mario running around various maps in Unreal Engine 4. In the description for the video, aryoksini indicated that he had to recreate every aspect of the game from scratch.

“All the environment assets were taken from the Unreal marketplace, all the character actions were scripted using blueprints only, all animations were re-created from scratch as well as the PBR ready textures,” he described the progress he made in the video update.

DSO Gaming says it will be interesting to see whether aryoksini’s remake will see the light of the day. The gaming news site also stated that Nintendo could issue a cease and desist letter to the game enthusiast given that the Japanese company is now working on a new Mario game, called “Super Mario Odyssey,” for its recently launched console, the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of aryoksini’s work also fears the same thing, so they are encouraging him to use a “some kind of code name” for the remake once it’s done, so Nintendo will not take it down. However, aryoksini seems to have anticipated this already as he informed the fans of his work to not worry because “everything’s under control.”

