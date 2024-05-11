Super load travels to Intel: traffic delays for Saturday, May 11

Aaron Burd
·2 min read
Super load travels to Intel: traffic delays for Saturday, May 11

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The ninth of nearly two dozen super loads is on its way to Intel’s Ohio One plant and could cause traffic delays in central Ohio on Saturday.

The super load — carrying a tank related to the plant’s construction — has been traveling from a dock on the Ohio River near Manchester in Adams County to the site in Licking County. The first three shipments went to Freepoint Eco-Systems recycling facility near Hebron, but the rest have gone to Intel.

This load weighs in at 436,410 pounds and measures in at over 19 feet tall, over 16 feet wide, and over 19 feet long.

Report confirms delayed timeline for Intel facility in New Albany

On Saturday, the load will travel along the following route:

  • North on Rickenbacker Parkway North to Alum Creek Drive

  • North on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

  • East on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

  • North on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive South

  • East on Green Point Drive South to Saltzgaber Road

  • South on Saltzgaber Road to State Route 317

  • North in the Southbound Lanes on State Route 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road East

  • East on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

  • East in the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

  • Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp

  • Take State Route 674/Gender Road north to Brice Road

  • Take Brice Road north to the intersection with Tussing Road/State Route 204 in Columbus

  • East on Tussing Road/State Route 204 to State Route 310

  • North on State Route 310 to U.S. 40 in Etna

  • West on U.S. 40 to Mink Street

  • North on Mink Street to State Route 16

  • East on State Route 16 to State Route 310

  • North on State Route 310 to State Route 161

  • West on State Route 161 to Mink Street

  • North on Mink Street to Clover Valley Road NW

The load is expected to be delivered to its destination Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.