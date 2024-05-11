Super load travels to Intel: traffic delays for Saturday, May 11

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The ninth of nearly two dozen super loads is on its way to Intel’s Ohio One plant and could cause traffic delays in central Ohio on Saturday.

The super load — carrying a tank related to the plant’s construction — has been traveling from a dock on the Ohio River near Manchester in Adams County to the site in Licking County. The first three shipments went to Freepoint Eco-Systems recycling facility near Hebron, but the rest have gone to Intel.

This load weighs in at 436,410 pounds and measures in at over 19 feet tall, over 16 feet wide, and over 19 feet long.

On Saturday, the load will travel along the following route:

North on Rickenbacker Parkway North to Alum Creek Drive

North on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

East on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

North on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive South

East on Green Point Drive South to Saltzgaber Road

South on Saltzgaber Road to State Route 317

North in the Southbound Lanes on State Route 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road East

East on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

East in the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp

Take State Route 674/Gender Road north to Brice Road

Take Brice Road north to the intersection with Tussing Road/State Route 204 in Columbus

East on Tussing Road/State Route 204 to State Route 310

North on State Route 310 to U.S. 40 in Etna

West on U.S. 40 to Mink Street

North on Mink Street to State Route 16

East on State Route 16 to State Route 310

North on State Route 310 to State Route 161

West on State Route 161 to Mink Street

North on Mink Street to Clover Valley Road NW

The load is expected to be delivered to its destination Saturday.

