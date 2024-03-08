Super load past Waverly on Friday morning

Mar. 8—The super load continues its progress on U.S. 23.

It left Lucasville at 7:30 a.m. and passed through Waverly around 9 a.m.

It is continuing north on U.S. Route 23 to Chillicothe and then will take U.S. Route 35 west to State Route 104 north.The convoy will continue north on SR 104 toward SR 762 near Commercial Point in Pickaway County.

They will then travel east on State Route 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway where it will stop for the day.

The Waverly Police Department, in Ross County, sent out a release describing the situation as "big ol' rigs inching along at a snail's pace, taking in the sights of our charming town as they make their way through" and "keeping it chill at a cool 10 mph."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be providing escort for the super and mega loads.