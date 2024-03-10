"Super load" moves through Franklin County, could cause travel delays, ODOT warns

The Ohio Department of Transportation warned drivers that a “super load” moving through Franklin County could cause travel delays Sunday.

According to an ODOT news release, the “super load” is part of nearly two dozen extremely large truck loads travelling from the Ohio River to Central Ohio. They’re being transported to New Albany or Hebron, and most of the loads are associated with future Intel semiconductor facility.

The loads don’t contain any hazardous material, according to the news release. No official road closures or detours are planned, but slow-rolling roadblocks will be used during transit.

“Drivers should plan ahead for long delays along the route,” ODOT wrote in the release.

ODOT provided a detailed travel plan for Sunday's load:

The load will depart at approximately 7:30 a.m. from Old Bixby Road and travel east on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

Continue east on U.S. 33 in the westbound lanes

When exiting at Gender Road the load will travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp

The load will head north on SR 674/Gender Road to Brice Road

Continue north on Brice Road to the intersection of Tussing Road/SR 204 in Columbus

The load will turn east on Tussing Road/SR 204 before stopping on Freedom Way

