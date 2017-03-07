The Super-Duperest Super Series: 2018 McLaren 720S Revealed!

Although Ferrari might not acknowledge even having rivals, let alone any of those firms’ work, it’s easy to imagine that McLaren’s rapid model-development program is causing alarm in Maranello. It’s been only six years since McLaren Automotive launched its first product, the MP4-12C. That car got what was essentially a heavy facelift—and a far less clunky name—just three years later, when it became the 650S. Now its successor, the new 720S , has been unveiled at the Geneva auto show with a more advanced carbon-fiber composite tub and a turned-up, 710-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 mounted behind the passenger compartment.

McLaren has stuck with commendable adhesion to the plan with which it launched its road-car division back in 2010, using the same core architecture to create a family of models, graded Sports, Super, and Ultimate Series. The 720S coupe debuts the second-generation Super Series cars and will be followed by both a Spider and an even quicker LT version.

View photos

In the Cage

This is the first car to use McLaren’s new Monocage II carbon-fiber tub, which brings several significant developments. Whereas the 650S used a metal windshield surround bonded to the front of the carbon-fiber structure, the 720S has integral carbon A-pillars and a carbon windshield header. The new tub also includes a central roof spar that has mounting points for the new, wider-opening doors (the 650S just featured pillar hinges), a B-pillar hoop, and buttresses. McLaren claims that the full structure weighs 39 pounds less than the original MonoCell and its related metal parts, with the 720S’s overall weight falling to a claimed 2829 pounds in the car’s lightest configuration.

The other side of the power-to-weight ratio is equally compelling. While the headline horsepower figure isn’t quite as impressive as the 720S’s name suggests (referring to the fractionally weedier metric Pferdestärke measurement), that 720-ps total still translates to an entirely respectable 710 horsepower, accompanied by a peak 568 lb-ft of torque. A revamped version of the twin-turbocharged V-8 that has sat at the heart of every modern McLaren sees its displacement increased from 3.8 to 4.0 liters, and it boasts new turbos, cylinder heads, and pistons, plus a new crankshaft. The company claims, with very McLaren-like exactitude, that the M840T engine is 41 percent new. Transmission duties continue to be handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with all torque directed to the rear wheels.

Acceleration numbers get more impressive as velocities rise. At the lower end the 720S doesn’t look much quicker than the 650S—which was rarely accused of being a slouch. McLaren claims a 2.8-second zero-to-60-mph time for the 720S, just a tenth quicker than the 650S. But as speed builds, so does the improvement, with the 720S’s claim of 7.8 seconds to 124 mph being 0.6 second faster and the somewhat ridiculous 21.4-second zero-to-186-mph time a full 4.0 seconds quicker. The claimed top speed is 212 mph.

View photos