Super Dad! Father Acts Fast to Catch 2-Year-Old Son Who Fell Out of Crib

One dad prevented an imminent tragedy as he caught his son in the nick of time after the boy fell out of his crib.

Noah Lynch, 2, was climbing out of the crib but slipped and was falling head first.

That's when his dad, Nicholas, raced in the room, catching Noah just inches away from disaster.

A relieved hug between the father and son followed the fall.

Nicholas spoke to Inside Edition about his lightning fast reaction.

"I have never made a rescue like that before and honestly, I don’t know if I ever want to make another like that again," he said. "I felt like it was pretty close when I caught him. I felt like he was inches away from the floor. After reviewing the video, it was way closer than we thought."

