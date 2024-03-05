'Get the Super Bowl.' Tennessee tourism officials want the power to seal some public records
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development wants to pick which documents and expenses you see, and which ones you don't.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development wants to pick which documents and expenses you see, and which ones you don't.
Dusty blinds, grimy kitchens and pet messes are actually fun to tackle with these brilliant tools.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
A 2001 Jaguar XJ8 luxury saloon, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
Grab the 'very versatile' top with over 18,000 fans while Amazon's offering double discounts. Right now certain colors are over 25% off.
Get sound quality that compares with Apple's newer, pricier earbuds at less than half the cost.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Reviewers report relief from sciatica, hemorrhoids and more.
A topical foam that can grow new hair? Yep, and doctors say it actually works.
Mitchell underwent a PRP injection Monday after missing Cleveland’s last two games due to left knee soreness.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Australian remote sensing startup Esper wants to capture hyperspectral imagery from space at a fraction of the price of its competitors. There’s a reason for that: Hyperspectral is an incredibly powerful type of remote sensing technology that uses a spectrometer to identify the spectral signature of objects. Armed with just $1 million in pre-seed funding and assistance from the Australian government in their first mission, Esper is aiming to beat out its better-capitalized peers with lower-cost tech.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
The Dolphins are against the cap and might not be able to keep one of their top players.
Sam Blond is leaving Founders Fund, as well as the profession of venture capitalist, just 18 months after he joined the storied Silicon Valley firm. In a tweet on Monday, Blond expressed his gratitude at the chance to work at Peter Thiel’s VC firm and explained, “Full time investing / being a VC isn’t the right fit for me and I’ve decided to go back to operating.” Reached earlier today, Blond told TechCrunch he had "no comment outside of the post for now."
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and so much more.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Both loofah lovers and washcloth fans are going to want to pay attention.
Smartwatches running Wear OS 3 and above are getting public transit directions, thanks to Google's March updates. First-gen Pixel Watches are also getting the second gen's health monitoring features.