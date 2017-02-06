The Super Bowl gave everyone terrible election night flashbacks

So...that was a real nail-biter, wasn't it?

Just when we were 99% certain that the Atlanta Falcons would bring home a win during Sunday night's Super Bowl, the New England Patriots swooped in to win it all.

SEE ALSO: These are the most talked about Super Bowl LI ads that you won't want to miss

Kinda reminds us of another recent news event that didn't quite go the way everyone expected.

This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 6, 2017

wow i'm getting election night PTSD flashbacks just from glancing at the timeline — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) February 6, 2017

This game flipped like the election did — ️CAS (@CASComing) February 6, 2017

when the super bowl starts to look like the 2016 election pic.twitter.com/a3Xh1T87qX — gillian (@ahsokareys) February 6, 2017

This is like Trump winning the election all over again. #SuperBowl We just knew the Falcons were going to win and..... pic.twitter.com/1Nr7We0Gfn — Kevin Simmons (@TheSkorpion) February 6, 2017

Atlanta now has an 86% chance of winning, per ESPN. That's about the same Clinton's chances heading into the election pic.twitter.com/fNpBPSO8tJ — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

Reminds me of the last late night in the newsroom... pic.twitter.com/PzNNCP9NhP — Lindsay Ellis (@lindsayaellis) February 6, 2017

Patriots 269 - Falcons 269 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 6, 2017

At least the Falcons won the popular vote — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 6, 2017

Hillary Clinton's just here for the halftime show, though.