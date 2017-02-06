    The Super Bowl gave everyone terrible election night flashbacks

    Laura Vitto
    Mashable
    So...that was a real nail-biter, wasn't it?

    Just when we were 99% certain that the Atlanta Falcons would bring home a win during Sunday night's Super Bowl, the New England Patriots swooped in to win it all.

    Kinda reminds us of another recent news event that didn't quite go the way everyone expected.

    Hillary Clinton's just here for the halftime show, though.

