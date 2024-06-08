SUNY Rockland announces 'Officer in Charge' after president, college 'part ways'

SUFFERN - SUNY Rockland Community College officials formally announced Friday that RCC's Board of Trustees and President Lester Edgardo Sandres Rápalo "have agreed to part ways."

Negotiations of the specific terms of that arrangement are ongoing, Board of Trustees President Martin Wortendyke said in a statement.

Beth Coyle, who served as RCC's vice president of operations until 2023, has been made Officer in Charge.

"She is an experienced leader and educator with expertise in a variety of senior-level academic and operational leadership posts and has a deep understanding of the College," Wortendyke said in a statement.

Wortendyke did not immediately respond Friday evening to a request for an interview.

SUNY Rockland Community College President Lester Edgardo Sandres Rápalo, right, and RCC Board of Trustees Chair Martin Wortendyke, left, at the March 25, 2024 RCC Board of Trustees meeting at the Technology Center at the college in Suffern.

Virginia Melendez, who was executive director of strategic initiatives at RCC, will assume the role of Chief of Staff, according to a statement.

Rápalo's profile was still on RCC's website as president Friday afternoon but was removed Friday evening.

The announcement was made around 7 p.m. Friday, The board held an emergency meeting in executive session around 3 p.m.

'No confidence' votes

RCC had recently undergone rounds of staff layoffs and furloughs, as well as program changes as the college worked to rope in a recurring deficit that's been estimated at around $4 million.

Meanwhile, Rápalo brought in a new fiscal team to straighten out the issue, he had told trustees and the public in past meetings. Some jobs saw salary increases.

RCC: Students fear English academy will soon be out of reach for new immigrants

Those moves earned Rápalo a "no confidence" votes from key groups, including the Federation of Teachers' local and Faculty Senate on campus.

11 months on the job

Rápalo took over as college president in July 2023.

He was hired after Michael Baston left the post in July 2022 after about five years. Baston was mid-contract when he took another community college presidency in Ohio.

The selection of Rápalo, the eighth president at RCC, was promoted as a positive step for the community college that serves Rockland County. With multiple advanced degrees including an MBA, Rápalo was touted for his business and educational acumen. Rápalo, who was born in Honduras, speaks Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. RCC serves a diverse population in Rockland, where 21% of the population is foreign-born.

Changes in charges to students

One point of conflict was a plan to raise the cost of RCC's English Skills Academy from $100 to $600. The college ultimately raised the fee to $300 for the non-credit program.

The board also recently increased tuition by $8 per credit; starting in fall 2024, full-time tuition for 12 credits would cost $2,832.

Members of the Rockland Community College Federation of Teachers Local 1871 and Rockland Community College Federation of Administrators attend a Board of Trustees meeting at the college in Viola Jan. 29, 2024.

The board had, in May, increased a technology fee to $35 per credit hour, but then in June rolled it back to the original $25 per credit hour.

The board also rescinded a 2023 resolution that axed an application fee; as of Spring 2025, a $30 admissions application will be charged.

New York's two-year colleges, which put their focus on associate's degrees, workforce development and certification programs, are supposed to derive a third of their funding from SUNY, a third from their home county and a third from student tuition. The state's portion has lagged and at RCC and many other campuses, tuition has become a bigger slice of the funding pie.

