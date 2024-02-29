SUNY Cobleskill takes part in 'sandwich showdown'

Feb. 29—The inaugural Taste NY Sandwich Showdown will begins Friday, March 1.

According to a media release from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, the student-led "friendly competition" challenged two Taste NY locations in the region to design a sandwich that highlights New York agriculture. Developed in collaboration with SUNY Cobleskill ag students as part of their agricultural business "Retail Practicum" course, the competition challenged staff at the Taste NY Market at the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center and the Carriage House Café and General Store at SUNY Cobleskill to each develop a sandwich using more than 50% local New York state ingredients that could be sold at the locations.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "Not only does this Sandwich Showdown spotlight all that's great about our Taste NY program and the fresh, local products that are its hallmark; but the competition also highlights the fantastic agricultural education opportunities that we have here in New York, with SUNY Cobleskill students designing the program and helping to bring these delicious foods to more New Yorkers and visitors alike. I encourage everyone to stop by the Taste NY Market at the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center and the Carriage House Café and General Store at SUNY Cobleskill to try these delicious creations and cast a vote for your favorite."

Visitors to each Taste NY location will have the opportunity to sample both sandwiches and vote for their favorite on two dates in March: Friday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center; and Tuesday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carriage House Café and General Store at SUNY Cobleskill. The sandwich with the most votes after the sampling events will be added to the menu at both locations for a limited time.

The competing sandwiches are named the "General Herkimer Veggie," created by Taste NY at the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center, and "The Carriage House," created by the Carriage House Café and General Store at SUNY Cobleskill. T

The General Herkimer Veggie sandwich features Heidelberg Italian bread from Frankfort; chèvre from Lively Run Dairy in Interlaken; beets from Remembrance Farm in Trumansburg; basil pesto from Whole in the Wall in Binghamton; as well as romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomato and red onion.

The Carriage House sandwich features French peasant bread from Heidelberg; Cabot New York extra sharp cheddar cheese from Chateaugay; SUNY Cobleskill-grown arugula using seeds from Hudson Valley Seed Company in Accord; SUNY Cobleskill-grown beefsteak tomato and smoked maple mustard from Yo Pitts! Foods of New York City.

The Sandwich Showdown was created in collaboration with SUNY Cobleskill marketing students as part of their coursework for their agricultural business management Retail Practicum course, taught by Professor JoAnne Cloughly. Since the semester began in January, the students "have worked to develop a social media and marketing promotion plan to showcase the two sandwich options; develop a schedule of sampling; and create buzz around voting for the favorite of the two sandwiches," the release said.

Cloughly said, "We're thrilled to take part of this competition to come up with a regional Taste NY sandwich. Featuring our campus-grown arugula and tomatoes, this creation captures the essence of our region's flavors. Crafting this featured regional sandwich isn't just a competition for us; it's a celebration of our campus community and the students involved in creating it."

David Valik, Taste NY market manager at the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center, said, "The sandwich our team has created is named General Herkimer as a nod to the historical figure from Herkimer County where Heidelberg Baking Co. produces their delicious bread. With ingredients from Herkimer, Interlaken, Trumansburg, and Binghamton, this new sandwich highlights products not only from the local region but all of New York State."