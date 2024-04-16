Sununu signs bill banning charging charities rent at casinos

Apr. 16—CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law legislation (HB 1203) to ban the charging of rent to nonprofits that benefit from gambling at charity casinos in the state.

Leaders of charitable groups complained that casino operators had charged varying rates of rent for facilities and equipment for them to benefit from gambling on historic horse racing machines, the newest and most profitable game offered at many locations.

The charity game operators testified in support of the change that passed both branches of the Legislature by a voice vote without debate.

"By signing this bill into law, New Hampshire is ensuring that charities retain valuable earnings that serve to benefit the good work they do across the Granite State; a win for charity gaming, the charities it benefits, and the people they serve!" Sununu said in a statement.