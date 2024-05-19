Sununu, lawmakers fast track more aid to homeless shelters

May 19—CONCORD — Legislative budget writers and the Sununu administration are expediting state contracts and legislation to increase support for homeless shelters to avert the threat that some of them would have to either reduce available beds or close their doors during the day in the summer months.

The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday approved giving New Hampshire's 13 shelters a one-year increase in state aid from $20 per bed each night to $27 at a cost of $2.5 million.

On a parallel track, the House of Representatives this week is expected to amend a Senate-passed bill (SB 406) to use either federal American Rescue Plan Act grant money if there's any available or state dollars for this very purpose.

"While this additional funding is a band-aid to a larger problem it will be a much-needed boost to keep our existing programs open and running and prevent any dialing back of services which could be devastating to our communities," said Rep. Laura Talerski, D-Nashua, after the House Finance Committee endorsed it, 23-2.

Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said Gov. Chris Sununu agreed that signaling approval for additional shelter aid last week before this legislation gets to the governor's desk sent the message that help was on the way for these nonprofits that operate nearly 1,000 beds across the state.

The current, two-year state budget signed last June raised state support for homeless shelters from $8 to $20 per bed each night.

During a recent hearing, Maria Devlin, chief executive officer with Families in Transition that runs the state's largest, 138-bed homeless shelter in Manchester, said without additional help, it would cut its bed count nearly in half or close during the day hours from spring through October.

The shelter currently faces a $1.5 million deficit that it needs to make up either through philanthropic or government support.

"This (bed increase) would put us in a stable place," Devlin said.

Over in Keene, Rebecca Beaton, executive director of One Hundred Nights, a 48-bed shelter, said she contemplated the same outcome, needing to raise nearly $800,000 in charitable contributions.

The costs to shelter in Keene come to $43 per bed but that goes up to $64 when you figure in day services , she said.

Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, authored the original bill, a $5 million pilot to explore ways to permanently support homeless prevention.

"We must commit to act on the causes of homelessness in New Hampshire and not simply the symptoms," Fenton said.

Homeless shelter advocates told lawmakers instead they needed this emergency increase, citing a perfect storm that's financially stretched them to the limit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these shelters were flush with federal relief cash.

All of that is going away led by the Rental Assistance Program, run by the state's Community Action Programs, that helped 15,000 tenants stay in their apartments.

Susan Ford, executive director of My Friend's Place in Dover, said shelters now are seeing more elderly and moderate-income families needing a warm bed while they try and find or afford an apartment.

"I have a family making $80,000 a year that can't find a unit because his credit isn't good enough. That's a family of four stuck because landlords aren't interested in taking a chance on a client when they have people waiting in line with much better credit," Ford told the House Finance Committee.

Will Arvelo, who runs Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, the state's second largest shelter, said he'd use the additional aid to support staff, many who get paid the same wages to start in the fast food industry.

"To attract and retain qualified individuals for this really stressful and critical work they do, we have to upgrade what we pay them; we really aren't there yet," Arvelo said.

As a low barrier shelter, Devlin said they have to take all comers including 14 in the past year without identification.

"We are seeing some folks who are illegal immigrants into our shelter; it's nothing like (migrant spikes) what we are seeing in Massachusetts, but there certainly it is a concern," Devlin said.

The Senate amended the bill to give veterans first priority for shelter beds and to the "greatest extent practical" to not provide services to any person not legally in this country.

Under the federal Housing First policy, however, Devlin said shelters like hers cannot turn anyone away.

