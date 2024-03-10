Sunshine Week 2024: You have the right to know what your local government is doing

New Mexico is no stranger to sunshine, with 310 days of sunshine for New Mexicans predicted in 2024. But how much of that light will shine through the walls of your local government offices and agencies?

As it turns out, not enough. The New Mexico Ethics Commission in its 2024 Strategic Plan included a plan to collaborate with local governments to develop local ethics and disclosure ordinances, and create local ethics boards to handle local complaints.

In 2023 the state Ethics Commission received 31 complaints for violation of Governmental Conduct Act, 12 violation complaints of the Campaign Reporting Act and six complaints of violations of the State Ethics Commission Act. Nine complaints fell under the category of "other." Just 13 cases were closed in 2023, with six cases rolling over to 2024.

The Commission announced last week it had settled a complaint against a former Village of Capitan mayor for his use of government email bearing Village letterhead in which he endorsed local candidates contrary to provisions in the New Mexico Government Conduct Act. That's just one instance of when the processes put in place to protect you and your tax dollars work. To think, the Governmental Conduct Act was expanded to include local government officers and employees in New Mexico in 2011 ― just 13 years ago.

How many violations go unnoticed or unreported?

Learn more about the New Mexico Ethics Commission's work: FAQs

More importantly, how can you make a difference? This week, I and thousands of other transparency advocates nationwide are taking the opportunity offered by Sunshine Week to help answer that question. Sunshine Week is held annually; In 2024 it's March 10 through March 16. During this period the importance of open government and freedom of information takes center stage for those who advocate for the right to know.

Your right to know includes access to public records and public meetings through New Mexico's Inspection of Public Records Act and Open Meetings Act.

You have the right to attend any meeting of a public body. School board meetings? Yes. Meetings of ad hoc committees appointed by your mayor? Yes. Community forum about the new public park or veterans' cemetery? Yes. Commission meeting to hire a new county manager? Yes!

You have the right to inspect and copy public records generated by any local public office, board and agency. Contracts? Yes. Lawsuits settled by your local school board? Yes. Salaries of county employees? Yes. Public complaints against a law enforcement officer? Yes!

Included are agendas (72 hours ahead of any scheduled public meeting), minutes of public meetings, correspondence from your local elected leaders (schools included), and even budget documents.

Spreadsheets full of numbers are no fun, I get it. But often the stories those spreadsheets tell include important facts about how your local government works, down to the (your) last dollar. When that information is withheld or obscured it is you and your neighbors that pay the consequences.

This Sunshine Week I challenge you to educate yourself about your right to access, read the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Guide and to advocate for your public bodies to make access to information a priority because there is a difference between transparency and accountability.

Accountability is up to us as a community, and can only be accomplished when we are taking the time, paying attention and shining a light.

Interested in accessing public documents from the State of New Mexico. Visit the New Mexico Sunshine Portal.

Jessica Onsurez is news director for the USA TODAY NETWORK-NEW MEXICO. She is president of the Board of Directors for New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, a nonprofit that advocates for a transparent New Mexico government.

