Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected in Southern California this week

After another cold, wet, and windy weekend, temperatures are expected to rise across Southern California this week.

The Southland dealt with more rainfall and gusty winds Saturday and Sunday, while parts of the mountain areas were hit with snowfall.

But, the forecast calls for sunshine and warmer temperatures as we get into Tuesday, and the dryer conditions are expected to last through next Saturday and Sunday.

“By Tuesday, into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and, next weekend, we’re looking forward to above normal temperatures,” said KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg. “It will be nice and warm.”

Monday looks like the coolest day of the week, with highs expected to be in the upper 60s. It will be hotter in Southern California from Tuesday through Sunday, with temperatures set to hit the low-to-mid 70s, and up to the 80s in certain parts of the Southland.

It will be a welcome change for the region, with numerous storms passing through SoCal since the start of 2024. March saw several wet weather patterns impact the area, with temperatures being below seasonal norms.

February was one of the wettest months on record for Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service, with downtown L.A. receiving approximately 13″ of rain.

The added precipitation led to oversaturated soil throughout the County, which caused several homes around the region to be impacted by dangerous mudslides and debris flow.

