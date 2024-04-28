Sunshine, warm temperatures expected in Southern California this week

Warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine are in the forecast for Southern California this week.

With a ridge of high pressure continuing to develop over the Pacific, the Southland will likely stay dry through next weekend.

“The ridging will continue to evolve, giving us a stronger offshore flow for the next couple of days,” said KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg. “That will give us some nice, warm temperatures as we head through much of this upcoming work week.”

Although we can expect some clouds to develop over the beaches, they should clear up by Monday afternoon.

The highs this week in Los Angeles will hover between the mid-to-high 70s, while Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day with a high of 80. The Inland Empire and San Fernando Valley will be slightly warmer, with temperatures expected to range from the low-to-mid 80s.

Although we shouldn’t see any rain in Southern California this week, certain regions will deal with strong winds.

The Antelope Valley, inland regions of Ventura County, and sections of the Grapevine will contend with northwesterly winds into Tuesday.

“These areas can experience winds gusting up to 35 to 40 miles per hour,” Goldberg said.

