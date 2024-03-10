Sunshine galore returns for Sunday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We had more clouds then sun today and even some lake enhanced snow showers along the door peninsula and toward the WI/ Upper Peninsula border. Any clouds and snow should depart the area overnight, with clear skies expected late. Northwest winds have been fairly strong today anywhere from 10-20mph at times. While skies will be clear tonight, winds will still be blustery and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s as a result.

Remember! Set the clocks forward an hour tonight! Tonight’s sunset: 5:51pm, tomorrow at 6:52! By late March, it’ll be around 7:20pm.

Despite a blustery NW wind at 10-20 mph once again, the addition of mainly sunny skies will help warm us up into the mid to upper 40s for Sunday. Quiet weather continues overnight with temperatures into the mid 20s.

Mainly sunny skies again for Monday, but winds shift to out of SW on the backside of a advancing warm front. The result? Temperatures reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees!! Record high is 63 degrees back in 2012!

Mix of sun and clouds expected for Tuesday with highs even warmer in the mid 40s. Same weather for Wednesday, but just a touch cooler with highs around 60. Two systems to watch this week bringing a rain to late snow mix Thursday and again on Saturday

