Sunshine, chilly weekend, warmer Monday before rain returns

We enjoyed lots of sunshine this weekend, as high pressure moved across the Great Lakes, with a cool easterly breeze. Temperatures reached 50 degrees, slightly below normal.

Tonight won’t be as cold as recent mornings, with high clouds streaming in from the west, and morning lows will only dip into the mid-30s.

Monday will be dry and even milder, with a southeast wind pushing readings back up into the 60s. Clouds will thicken later in the day from a storm system developing in the central Plains.

Showers will break out early on Tuesday ahead of a weakening cold front. Rain will taper off by Wednesday morning, with clearing skies.

The latter half of the week looks to be seasonably cool and dry through Friday.

The Easter holiday weekend will bring a chance for a few showers on Saturday, with some sun and mild readings in the low 60s. An early look at Easter Sunday suggests a northern system will carry a chance for a few periods of rain.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37

Monday: Clouds increase, breezy, milder. High 65

Tuesday: Showers, few storms p.m.. High 58 (47)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 52 (41)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 54 (31)

Friday: Mild sunshine. High 60 (35)

Saturday: Early shower, some sun. High 62 (39)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.