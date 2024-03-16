Sunshine and breezy conditions expected this Saturday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 62

Tonight: Chance of rain showers, low 39

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, high 49 (28)

Monday: Scattered snow showers, high 39 (27)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 46 (31)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 51 (34)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mostly sunny skies are expected across central Ohio, but we will continue our stretch of quieter weather. Later this afternoon we can expect breezier conditions with wind gusts close to 30 mph. Temperatures will make their way to the low 60 for the daytime high. Later this evening a few clouds will build in ahead of some light overnight rain showers.

Tonight we are tracking a scattered showers that will cross central Ohio, but no thunderstorms are expected. Once the showers pass a cold front will move through and knock down our temperatures even further. Skies will begin to clear up after the cold front passes, and we will see partly cloudy skies by the start of Sunday morning.

Sunday skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be much chillier. Highs will only top off in the upper 40s, and that is below average for temperatures this time of year. The below average temps continue into Monday, with even colder conditions and scattered snow showers. The majority of the upcoming work week will be quiet, and by the first day of spring will be closer to normal.

