Sunset Park community weighs in on plans to redevelop pier

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Sunset Park community is getting a look at the future of a pier in the neighborhood that’s been neglected for decades.

A community engagement meeting held at the Brooklyn Public Library Thursday night allowed residents to give feedback on their hopes for Pier 6, which is set to receive major upgrades.

The waterfront, in its current state, is a symbol of decades of decay and neglect. The area has sat with overgrown trees and debris, adding to a sense of abandonment. The future is bright, however, for the dilapidated space as a transformative redevelopment project promises to rejuvenate the deteriorating pier.

“The pier has been completely disused for many years. It used to have structures on it. They burned down in the 1980s, and since then, there’s been nothing on it,” said Christine Paglialunga of the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

The NYCEDC hopes to draw visitors to the pier for the first time that the pier has opened to the public. During the community engagement meeting, Sunset Park residents saw proposed design layouts, which could bring green space, walking trails, and an event venue to the community.

María Roca has lived in the neighborhood for 60 years and fought to have the neglected space transformed into a vibrant community asset.

“We want to see a viable, sustainable, naturally beautiful, well-constructed space that is accessible to every single person,” said Roca.

While many welcome the new project, others voiced a number of concerns. Some are calling for developers to extend their plans beyond the pier, emphasizing the need to revitalize the surrounding industrial and commercial areas as well.

“Invest in cafes, venues, and other commercial enterprises that could really revitalize — not only revitalize the neighborhood but bring in labor, talent, interest,” said Sunset Park resident Ted Flomenhaft.

Developers hope to break ground on the pier in 2025 and complete construction by 2026.

