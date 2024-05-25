Sunset Marina, Rock Island, set for major improvements

Much-needed improvements are coming soon to Rock Island’s Sunset Marina. according to a news release.

City council members on Monday, May 13, approved $3.6 million in funding for dredging, replacement of a primary dock and electrical upgrades to three others.

Sunset Marina (OurQuadCities.com)

Funding includes $1,422,284 from a FEMA grant, $800,000 from ARPA funds and $1.4 million from a city inter-fund loan.

“Sunset Marina in Rock Island, Illinois is the largest natural marina in the upper Mississippi,” said Mayor Mike Thoms. “The City of Rock Island along with the Corps Of Engineers are investing in this beautiful amenity in the city, along with helping the economy and job creation within the city.”

Separately, $1 million was awarded by the federal government to the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the entrance to the marina. The funding was jointly announced by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill as part of several Congressionally Directed Spending requests passed in March.

“Our state and our nation are stronger when we invest in our communities and families —and that’s what these bipartisan funding bills do,” Duckworth said. “I’m relieved we passed this bipartisan legislation to not only prevent a partial government shutdown that would have hurt working families across our nation, but also help secure critical support for projects all throughout our state, providing much-needed improvements to infrastructure, cleaning up our drinking water and helping keep our communities safe.”

During the 2019 flood, the 400 dock was damaged beyond repair and removed from the marina. Funding was requested for its replacement and approved through the hazard mitigation request in December 2020.

On June 12, 2023, the city council approved Edgewater Resources for engineering and design services for the Sunset Marina 400 dock replacement, electrical upgrades, and dredging analysis.

The proposed project includes replacing the 400 docks, electrical upgrades to the 100, 300, and 500 docks, related dredging, and decommissioning of deteriorated docks.

